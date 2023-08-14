Economic development professionals throughout Mississippi received several awards during the Southern Economic Development Council annual conference in Williamsburg, Virginia.
The awards were announced at a Monday afternoon ceremony.
Mississippi winners included:
— The Town of Walnut Grove and the Area Development Partnership in Hattiesburg received Community Economic Development Awards.
— Tom Troxler, executive director of Rankin First in Brandon, received the 2023 Mike Philpot Mentorship Award. The award, given in honor of the former SEDC chair, recognizes mentors for outstanding work in the economic development field. The award has only been given on two occasions. Troxler has led the Rankin County economic development agency since 1992.
The conference, which started Sunday and ends Tuesday, brings together 350 professionals from around the South and across the world. Conference topics range from renewable energy to supply chains.
Speakers range from William Cork, chief economic development officer for the Mississippi Development Authority, to Sonya Waddell, a vice president and research economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
This is a developing story. It may be updated.
Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.