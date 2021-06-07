Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET) today announced the appointment of Davis Pace, a leading U.S. Congressional attorney and native Mississippian, as President and CEO.
Pace will lead the regional economic development organization, which leverages the resources of the John C. Stennis Space Center. Pace joins MSET following a near-decade of work in technology policy in the U.S. Congress.
MSET Chairman of the Board Greg Hinkebein said, “Davis is the type of dynamic leader that can set the stage for significant growth at MSET. He brings a wealth of both policy and legislative process knowledge to help secure long-term success for the Stennis community and MSET. Davis also carries relationships that will be an asset to the Gulf Coast region and our state. We are thrilled to have him on board.”
“It’s a great honor to return home to Mississippi to lead such an important organization at one of the state’s iconic institutions,” said Pace. “For decades, Mississippians have benefited from the presence of the Stennis Space Center, and I am committed to finding new and exciting ways for Stennis’s combination of science, technology and entrepreneurship to drive job growth and opportunity in the Gulf Coast region and beyond.”
Pace, 34, has worked for most of the past decade in the nation’s capital, serving as an advisor to multiple Members of Congress and congressional committees responsible for setting American technology and security policy.
Most recently, he was Professional Staff Member for the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he managed the emerging technologies, telecommunications, space, and cyber portfolio. While serving the committee, Pace successfully led the effort to incentivize leading-edge technology development and manufacturing in the United States.
Prior to his time with House Foreign Affairs, Pace served as Legislative Director to then-Representative John Ratcliffe, preceding his appointment as Director of National Intelligence. There, he spearheaded critical government reforms in cyber defense and information systems. Pace also served as Counsel and Advisor to then-Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker of North Carolina.
Pace was born in Brookhaven and graduated from Jackson Preparatory School. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and received his juris doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law. He and his family are relocating from Washington, D.C., to the Mississippi Gulf Coast this summer.