Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (left), a Republican, faces Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a Democrat, in the Nov. 7 general election.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday won the Republican nomination as he seeks a second term, setting up a general election contest against Democrat Brandon Presley in the heavily conservative state.

