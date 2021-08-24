The Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant installed newly elected officers to their Board of Directors, at their August 16 meeting. These officers will serve a two year term ending in 2023. Charles Frazier, with Weidmann's in Meridian, will serve as President, after serving as Vice-President the previous term. Charles has been owner of Weidmann's in Meridian since 2010. Charles brings vast knowledge of the restaurant industry to the MHRA Board. He moved to Meridian in 2005 to manage the Crescent City Grill for Robert St. John, after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the restaurant he was managing in New Orleans. Charles has a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality and Tourism from the University of New Orleans. “Moving forward from the challenges our industry has faced throughout the COVID 19 pandemic, the MHRA will play a vital role in ensuring the continued vitality of restaurants in Mississippi,” states Frazier.
Frazier replaces Cary Spence, Immediate Past-President, who has been a long standing volunteer on the MHRA Board. Cary now serves as Park Administrator with the MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, overseeing the revitalization of lodging and food-service operations at Mississippi's various state parks.
Serving as Vice-President will be Steven O'Neill, Co-Owner of The Manship and Aplos in Jackson. Steven served as Secretary/Treasurer the previous term. He began working in the service industry as a bus boy at Copeland’s Restaurant before attending Mississippi State, where he continued learning the restaurant ropes at Harveys and Rosey Baby.His visionary work with The Manship was recognized when he was awarded 2015 Best Rising Entrepreneur of the Year by Jackson Free Press. He became the first Certified Executive Bourbon Steward through the Stave & Thief Society based out of Louisville, Ky in 2018 and continues to expand his knowledge of spirits, especially our country’s native spirit, bourbon. He resides in Belhaven, and is engaged in the community through various charities and civic organizations.
Maribeth Angelo will serve as Secretary/Treasurer. Maribeth is Sales Manager at Hotel and Restaurant Supply in Jackson, where she has been employed 2006. Maribeth has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Mississippi State University. Maribeth has a vast knowledge of equipment and the hospitality and restaurant industries. “One of the things I've learned is that this business is relationship dependent. Today, companies have to be jacks of all trades and also be able to change and adapt. We need to give people a reason to come to us. It's about knowledge, relationships and customer service.” says Angelo.