Quite a few hospitals in Mississippi are operating on negative margins. The difficulties faced by hospitals are so multifaceted that Dr. W. Mark Horne, past president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, refers to them as a “perfect storm.”
Hospitals have a unique business burden. They are required to treat anyone who comes into the emergency room regardless of ability to pay.
“The problem is we take care of the sick people,” Horne said. “We just don’t get paid for it. We don’t treat any other aspect of business this way. Imagine how long grocery stores would stay in business if they gave away food to anyone who showed up hungry.”
The hospital where Horne practices in Laurel, South Central Regional Medical Center, donates millions of dollars in care each year. That is true for every major hospital in the state.
“The hospitals do their best to treat patients who can’t pay, but no other business would be run that way,” Horne said. “I see patients for free. I’ve done it my entire career. I take care of them to the best of my ability, but it is a challenge because sometimes they need lab work, procedures and medicine. I can give my time away, but I can’t pay for all that patients need.”
Horne said it is imperative that the state help uninsured and underinsured people get adequate healthcare coverage.
“Mississippi needs to expand Medicaid making it more accessible to working Mississippians to allow those of us who love what we do — taking care of people — to be able to stay in business,” Horne said. “Rural hospitals are operating at losses because there is too much free and uncompensated care, and no allowance for escalating costs.
"The state has an opportunity to improve access to healthcare and overall healthcare outcomes. It has been done successfully in conservative states around the country in a way that is fiscally responsible. I speak as a fiscally responsible conservative. Right now, the responsibility that should be borne by society is being forced on a smaller group of people, mainly the hospitals and clinics across the state.”
Most low-income workers in Mississippi have employers who can’t afford to provide health insurance. Horne said the making Medicaid more accessible to working Mississippians would not be a hand out, but a hand up.
Another big issue is labor shortages.
“It is difficult to hire enough nurses, laboratory technicians and business office people so we can see patients,” he said.
Some nurses have gone into travel nursing where they can make high salaries. And a number of healthcare workers have left the profession because of the stress of the pandemic.
Wage inflation is a big deal.
“I don’t begrudge employees making more money as long as hospitals and physicians employing them have compensation,” Horne said. “But insurance companies and Medicare aren’t paying what is needed to cover costs. Often, they are doing everything they can to pay less. Insurance companies with prior authorization requirements are raising our cost of doing business while refusing to pay for the increased cost of business.
"All of this is made worse by Mississippi being one of the most economically stressed states with a large number of people who either have no insurance or are underinsured with high deductible plans.”
Horne said at the same time some rural hospitals and clinics are having to close because they can’t continue operating in the red, you are seeing insurance companies posting record profits.
“It gives a lot of us the blues,” Horne said. “There are insurance companies operating in Mississippi that have record profits with limited transparency deliberately hiding what they do. We don’t have the kind of transparency needed when a highly profitable insurance company in Mississippi which has a very large market share has some practices that are very challenging for providers.”
Failure to authorize care in a timely manner can lead to patients being in pain far longer than necessary, and face the possibility their condition will worsen.
“We spend hours going through the prior authorization process, and often face delays in getting approval,” Horne said. “We feel physicians who have a very good track record for providing appropriate care should not have to wait so long to get prior authorization. I had a textbook patient who needed an MRI of the lumbar spine. It was denied. I sent the patient to a pain-management specialist who agreed the patient needed an MRI. But the company denied the MRI to the pain management specialist until other procedures were done.
"It took about four months before we were allowed to get an MRI which definitely proved what was wrong. It took months of this patient suffering to get to this. This company denied, denied, denied.”
He knows of other cases resulting in permanent disability and death because care was delayed. Prior authorization reform is imperative.
“Insurance companies know if they say ‘no’ often enough, patients and doctors give up and expensive tests don’t get done,” Horne said. “People just go away.”
Ryan Kelly, executive director, Mississippi Rural Health Association, agrees that the reimbursement formula is not working.
“Astronomically high inflation has exacerbated what was a major problem before the pandemic,” Kelly said. “Hospitals have had no way to keep up with expenses for many years. This has been exacerbated by the post-pandemic inflation we are facing.
"We must reinvent the formula for how hospitals are reimbursed for their services and assure the reimbursement they receive meets or exceeds the actual cost of delivering those services.”
Kelly said the problems being seen with spiraling labor costs for healthcare workers is not unique to Mississippi or even the U.S. It is also being seen in Canada, Europe and Mexico.
“As best I can tell, it is a global issue,” Kelly said. “All we are doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul. Nurses go to another state that pays better. The cost of supplies and equipment is also increasing. With inflation, what was paid in 2018 doesn’t meet the gap. Until our federal government gets a handle on inflation, this is not going to stop.”
Kelly said the issue is compounded by lack of timely payments, particularly from Medicare managed care companies and some commercial carriers.
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi is downgrading payments,” Kelly said. “We need to reevaluate how insurance companies are reimbursing, and whether that is appropriate or not. It is a two-sided coin as they are trying to make sure good services are provided.
"With Medicare, we are going to have to increase the rate of reimbursement with respect to inflation. That is the largest single hit our facilities have had.”
Kelly said the Medicare Advantage plan reimbursements have been a challenge particularly for rural providers. As there is a move for more patients to go to Medicare Advantage plans, there are concerns it will create more red ink at hospitals.
“It is all snowballing into the possibility of a catastrophic outcome,” Kelly said. “Mississippi has been on the list of critical opportunities for hospital closures for a long time. We are now tiptoeing into the possibility of that happening.”
