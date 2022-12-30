The Mississippi Humanities Council is a private, nonprofit corporation funded by Congress through the National Endowment for the Humanities to provide humanities programs to serve nonprofit groups in Mississippi.
The core values of Mississippi Humanities Council include striving to serve Mississippians in all regions of the state, promoting thoughtful and informed discussion about the history and culture of Mississippi, and collaboration with partners to promote the public humanities and foster lifelong learning in Mississippi.
The Mississippi Humanities Council currently employs five full-tome and two part-time staff members.
The Mississippi Humanities Council received the 2018 Schwartz Prize, an award from the Federation of State Humanities Council which recognizes the country's outstanding humanities program, for their Racial Equity Grant Program. The council secured significant funding from The W.K. Kellogg Foundation and hired a part-time outreach coordinator to seek out, help develop, and support 45 different organizations across the state to work with their local communities to find ways to address racial issues and their lingering effects on communities.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.