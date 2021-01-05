The 174-member body met on Tuesday for the first time since concluding last year’s business in the fall. The 2020 session was extended several times as lawmakers worked to distribute federal money to agencies fighting the pandemic.
A major topic this year will be how to continue to provide relief to the state during the pandemic as numbers of new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
Dozens of Mississippi legislators, including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn, tested positive for the coronavirus during the summer during last year’s legislative session. Several were hospitalized.
Under the current schedule, the session is supposed to end April 4.