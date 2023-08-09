Election 2023 Mississippi Lieutenant Governor

Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann raises his arms in victory as he addresses supporters in Jackson, Miss., after winning the party primary Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Hosemann defeated two challengers in his reelection bid for the party nomination.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann defeated state Sen. Chris McDaniel in the state's bitter Republican primary for lieutenant governor Tuesday, staving off a primary challenge for one of the most powerful positions in Mississippi government.

