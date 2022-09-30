Joey Deason, executive director, Madison County Economic Development Authority, recently had the opportunity to visit Sunderland, UK, where Nissan Corp. has made a commitment for its first conversion of a factory in Europe from producing gasoline to electric vehicles.
The Sunderland plant that has manufactured more than 10 million gas-powered vehicles is being converted to produce the EV360Zero at “a £1 billion flagship Electric Vehicle Hub creating a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem.” Nissan says the investment will supercharge the company's drive to carbon neutrality and establish a new 360-degree solution for zero-emission motoring.
“They have an electrical vehicle plant, a solar plant and EV battery facility all within an arm’s reach of each other,” Deason said. “With all the activity we are seeing locally, we hope we might be able to create the same type of EV manufacturing ecosphere here. We are very excited, obviously, that Nissan chose Madison County for its first large EV project in U.S. With an estimated investment of $500 million, the plant will produce two different electric vehicles. That just reinforces what Nissan thinks about the quality of our workforce here in Mississippi.”
You only have to read a newspaper, look at Twitter or open your phone to look at online news to learn about new green energy developments in the state including major solar farms being developed by Entergy, Mississippi Power Company and the Electric Cooperative Associations of Mississippi.
“Everywhere you turn to the right and left, there are many places in the state where you can see solar panels on buildings and solar farms,” Deason said. “And I believe more are on the way. It is very exciting to see all of these working together creating a green infrastructure ecosphere. Within our municipalities in Madison County, you can see a Tesla at nearly every red light.
"There are hundreds, if not thousands, of Teslas in Mississippi. I saw someone come out of Barnes and Nobles the other day. While he was standing there, his Tesla backed out of the parking spot and pulled up in front of him so he could get in the vehicle and drive off.”
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act includes incentives such as tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles and making investments in alternative energy. These can make electric cars more cost competitive with vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel, particularly when considering long-term costs for fuel and maintenance. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is developing a plan “to ensure all Mississippians and visitors have access to the EV charging infrastructure with a focus on the connectivity of rural and urban areas.”
Funding under this federal program is initially directed to designated Alternative Fuel Corridors for electric vehicles to build out a national network, particularly along the interstate highway system.
But the incentives aren’t expected to make a big impact on transitioning long-haul trucks to electric vehicles, said Hal Miller, president, Mississippi Trucking Association. Miller said the new legislation can provide a $7,500 tax credit on an electric truck under 14,000 pounds, and up to a $40,000 tax credit on bigger trucks.
“The flip side of that coin is the new electric trucks cost about twice as much as current diesel or natural gas trucks,” Miller said. “You would pay $350,000 for a Class 8 electric truck compared to $140,000 for a diesel truck. The incentive does not make up for that extra cost. You are still going to pay a good bit more than for diesel.”
Another big problem, Miller said, is that the electrical infrastructure to charge big trucks isn’t available yet.
“Big trucks take massive amounts of electricity to charge them up,” Miller said. “Most areas are not capable of handling that demand. Even if you wanted an electric truck, you might not be able to charge it.
"The infrastructure for long-haul trucks is not geared up to provide charging stations going from Jackson to Los Angeles, for example. Most of my members are long-haul truckers. To this point, they aren’t using it because the infrastructure for recharging is just not there.”
What is being seen is interest in small and medium sized electric trucks used for local and regional trips.
“That is where you see a lot of the purchases going because the truckers come home every night,” Miller said. “The smaller delivery trucks also have the advantage of smaller battery packs and being able to set up their own charging stations.”
Miller finds it interesting that the State of California proclaimed recently it won’t allow the sale of any new gasoline powered cars and passenger trucks by 2035.
“Within two days, the state also came out and asked people not to charge their electrical vehicles because it was so hot it was causing a shortage of electricity,” Miller said.
Still, Miller expects to see the country continue a trend towards electric vehicles in applications where they can be used. It is where things are headed. He sees some potential usage in port areas like those in Charleston and Savannah where there is a lot of freight coming into and going out of ports.
“There is a big push for them to go electric to reduce emissions for people who live in the area,” Miller said. “The electric trucks are friendlier to the neighborhoods where city ports are located. When they off-load 40-foot steel containers from ships, they put them on a chassis to pull them to a holding yard somewhere else in the area. Then they offload it and put it on a long-haul truck that takes it to another warehouse or distribution area.”
