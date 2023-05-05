financial literacy

Mississippi is one of 17 states that require students take a financial literacy course in order to graduate for high school.

Mississippi is one of 17 states that require students take a financial literacy course in order to graduate for high school, but only five states – Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Vermont, Washington – currently require financial literacy in their K-12 standards.

