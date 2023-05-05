Mississippi is one of 17 states that require students take a financial literacy course in order to graduate for high school, but only five states – Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Vermont, Washington – currently require financial literacy in their K-12 standards.
Gov. Tate Reeves, who was an investment analyst before stepping into politics, still has a Chartered Financial Analysts designation and sees the importance of Mississippians better managing their finances.
He said financial literacy is "near and dear" to him.
"I’m extremely proud that Mississippi was the 7th state to institute financial education as a requirement for high school graduation," he said. "This is happening through the College and Career Readiness course. It’s a one-year course, and about 75% of the curriculum is centered around financial literacy and personal finance."
Beginning with the 2022 graduating class, students in Mississippi were required to take the yearlong College and Career Readiness course to graduate. Students learn everything from developing budgeting to saving and investing to using credit and getting insurance.
"Beyond College and Career Readiness, districts can choose to offer a half-credit credit Personal Finance Course that is included in our Business and Technology State Framework," said Wendy Clemons, the Mississippi Department of Education's Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education, Career and Technical Education and Professional Development.
Some topics are a little more difficult for students' minds to wrap around.
According to Katie Krauss, the Personal Finance teacher at Tupelo High School, "the insurance chapter is usually difficult for students because of the vocabulary and relevance ... Also, investing and retirement is considered far off in the students' opinion and understanding the importance and the relevance of planning ahead for retirement and its future use."
Melanie Shannon, a spokeswoman for the New Albany School District, said the personal finance instruction is offered at the Career and Technical Center via the business marketing and finance classes.
"It's a top-notch program with a great teacher, Alison Moore, who was named the economics teacher of the year," Shannon said.
Moore is a business and marketing instructor who has also taught economics classes where students learn about supply and demand, price ceilings and floors, buyers and sellers markets and more.
Those may seem to be heady topics for high schoolers, but their parents likely think otherwise.
A 2022 poll from the National Endowment for Financial Education asked U.S. adults if they thought their state should require a semester- or year-long course in personal finance education for high school graduation. Nearly 90% said it should be a requirement. Another 80% said they wished they were required to take a course themselves during high school.
Among the topics they thought should be taught, 75% of adults in the NEFE poll considered spending and budgeting to be among the most important topics to teach in personal finance instruction, followed by managing credit (55%), saving (49%) and earning income (47%).
“Mississippi is ahead of the national curve when it comes to personal finance instruction in schools," Reeves said, “We’ve partnered with experts like the Mississippi Council on Economic Education to promote financial literacy in schools and provide training, support and curriculum materials on this important issue to teachers. To date, MCEE has trained 243 Master Teachers of College and Career Readiness and 294 Master Teachers of Personal Finance."
