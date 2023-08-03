During the hot days of summer, Mississippi Power line crews are staying safe and cool with new technology in cooling vests worn under flame-resistant clothing.
Industrial hygienist Jonathan Bunn brought the idea to Mississippi Power after hearing from his colleagues at Alabama Power.
“The cool vest technology was researched and piloted at Alabama Power following the implementation of FR clothing,” Bunn said. “With the one-team mindset, Mississippi Power and Alabama Power’s safety departments were able to work with linemen and a manufacturer to have a functional product that is helping prevent heat-related illnesses.”
The cooling vest operates by pumping cold water through the vest to lower the core body temperature of the crew member wearing it. The vests require crew members to have limited mobility as they must be connected to a cooler filled with ice water.
Bunn selected nearly 10 pilot teams throughout the service territory to test and provide feedback ofn the vests in June 2022.
“The trial for the cooling vests couldn’t have come at a better time — our crews were working through an extreme heat wave,” he said. “Safety and management received a lot of positive feedback from the pilot team, and management moved quickly to approve a full implementation throughout the service territory. I appreciate their commitment to safety to protect our front-line workers.”
The company fully implemented the cooling vests by providing one to every distribution lineman and substation worker.
Officials allotted 60 coolers to crews throughout the service territory.
“I like using the cooling vest when I’m in the bucket all day,” said Biloxi lineman Kris Frederickson. “I’m glad to have this, especially on the hot summer days.”
The cooling vests aren’t the only precaution line crews take to stay safe during the summer. They also plan jobs that are extra strenuous earlier in the day and regularly take breaks to cool off.
“Our safety team will continue to explore new and innovative ways to keep our employees safe as they serve our customers,” Bunn said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.