Stacy Lester, Growth Initiatives project manager for Mississippi Power’s Economic Development team, has been named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers in 2022 by Consultant Connect, a national consulting firm.
The honorees were nominated by colleagues in economic development and site location consulting industries for their excellent practices, innovation and success in helping to build the communities where they work.
A part of Mississippi Power’s Economic Development team, Lester involves dsevelops innovative ways to attract companies to Mississippi, and she works with up and coming professionals working in economic development.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many incredible developers and mentors throughout my 15-year career,” said Lester in a statement after her selection was announced. “I love to give back to younger economic developers, especially younger women, so they have the opportunity to shine and make an impact in the communities they serve.”
Prior to joining Mississippi Power, Lester worked for the Mississippi Development Authority. She also worked as the Chief Operating Officer for the Madison County Economic Development Authority where she led workforce development initiatives for new and existing industries.
Lester received a bachelor’s in Polymers Science and master’s in Economic Development from the University of Southern Mississippi.
She provided more background into her work in a Q&A with the Mississippi Business Journal.
MBJ: What got you interested in economic development?
Lester: While I was working on my undergraduate degree in Polymer Science at the University of Southern Mississippi, I had several people ask me where I wanted to work after graduating. As a young college student, I just assumed that there was an abundance of job opportunities close to home in the science-related field I was pursuing.
I have always called Mississippi home and for me, there was no other place I wanted to start my career. However, I did not realize that the opportunities in my chosen field were limited in Mississippi. Leading up to graduation, I received several job offers to go to work in Ohio, Nevada, California, but I knew I wanted to remain in Mississippi.
Feeling very discouraged, I had a chance meeting with a professor in the Economic Development Master’s program at the university. He talked to me about opportunities in the economic development profession. Knowing that I could play a part in bringing high quality jobs to Mississippians who wanted to remain in the state made me feel like I had found my calling. That passion also led me to return to Southern Miss and earn a Master’s in Economic Development.
MBJ: Brian Useforge, Mississippi Power’s Economic Development Director, said you understand that building and maintaining relationships at the local, county, state and national level is the key to economic development success. What else does it take to be successful?
Lester: Having humility and a willingness to help at any stage of a project, regardless of title or position, makes you a strong economic developer. Some days you may be playing the role of the researcher supporting the project team, other days you may be out front leading the recruitment effort. In this profession, we are all charged with the same mission: improving the quality of life for the communities we serve. That means doing whatever it takes to make sure you are putting your best foot forward to achieve a win for the region. It is vitally important to have a passion for this business.
MBJ: What are some examples of innovative ways you have used to get companies interested in relocating to or expanding in Mississippi?
Lester: Technology supporting economic development has definitely changed since I entered the field. Everything has transitioned to digital formats and the amount of databases has increased drastically. We are fortunate to have a vast library of information at our fingertips so we can respond more efficiently to requests.
MBJ: What are the state’s best selling points for economic development? Where can it improve?
Lester: Our state’s pro-business environment is one of our top competitive advantages. From the state to the local level, we are extremely fortunate to have creative economic development leaders that constantly look for ways to provide a clear path for companies to be successful long-term in Mississippi. Whether it is through tax reforms that reduce the cost of doing business in Mississippi, or proactively preparing our key industrial sites for the fast paced projects we are seeing today, our state excels at creating an attractive business climate.
MBJ: In mentoring younger economic developers, what advice or guidance do you give them as they start their careers?
Lester: Do not let fear hold you back from achieving your goals. It is okay to work outside of your comfort zone. That is where true growth happens, and it makes you a better developer in the end. It is impossible to know the answer to every question a company may have. Ask questions and lean on your partners for help. There have been many times throughout my career where I encountered challenging situations, but persistence and a positive attitude is key. You have to be relentless!