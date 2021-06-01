» TWO FACTORS AFFECTING MISSISSIPPI FARMERS IN RECENT YEARS ARE THE PANDEMIC AND TARIFF WARS WITH CHINA
Early projections are that Mississippi row crop producers will plant more soybeans and corn in 2021 but less cotton, rice and hay.
Soybean acreage in the state is forecasted at 2.2 million acres, up five percent from 2020. Current soybean futures ae trading well above the past few years. In 2020, the Mississippi farmers’ harvest had a production value of more than $1.2 billion.
Mississippi State University Extension Service row crop economist Dr. Will Maples said he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the 2021 growing season and predicts the acres-planted estimate might be a bit conservative.
USDA estimates the state’s row crop acreage for 2021 will be around 4.18 billion acres, up from last year’s nearly 4.1 billion total acres.
“Given the current high commodity prices, it was assumed growers would try to plant as many acres as possible this year,” he said. “(Currently), beans are at $14 per bushel and prices are better across the board. Row crop farming fluctuates year-to-year. Producers will sell more and get a better price but it’s also costing more to grow per acre due to supply shortages brought about by the pandemic”.
Operational costs, including seed, fertilizer, chemical, fuel, repair and maintenance, have risen over the years, especially since the pandemic. Fixed costs, like those for tractors and combines, are incurred regardless of crop production.
Maples believes soybeans will lead the pack with Mississippi growers in 2021.
“Soybeans have long replaced cotton at number one and will always be, in my opinion,” he said. “Cotton planting will be down again this year, even more so than I thought. But rice prices have rebounded nicely and rice producers are getting $14 per hundred-weight.
“That’s not great, but it’s better,”
More soybean acreage is the ticket for Mississippi Delta producer Hart Boggan.
“With soybean prices higher, we’re planting more beans and corn this year,” said Boggan, who farms 6,500 acres in Tallahatchie County with his brother and partner. “Cotton? Not so much. Last year was good but we expect even better results (with soybeans) this year.”
Boggan said his farm’s planting breakdown will be 50 percent soybeans, 35 percent corn and only 15 percent acreage devoted to cotton.
According to Maples, many row crop producers are inquiring about planting sorghum, considered one of the most reliable row crops with its high drought tolerance.
“In past years, we’ve seen sorghum productions drop drastically from 120,000 acres planted a few years ago to around 4,000 last year,” he said. “But we’ve gotten a lot of questions about the plant, and with a price rebound, we’re starting to see more sorghum planted (in 2021).”
Two factors affecting Mississippi farmers in recent years are the pandemic and tariff wars with China.
Maples remains hopeful that headaches brought about by tariffs are over.
“I think we’re past that point now, although the new (presidential) administration hasn’t quite shown its hand in talks with China,” he said. “Our exports are doing well at the moment.”
However, price effects due to the pandemic are another issue.
“Farmers have experienced supply chain issues and retaining reliable labor associated with COVID-19,” Maples said.
Long before the pandemic hit, farmers were struggling. Years of falling commodity prices, floods, declining farm income and the China trade disputes hit Mississippi producers hard, and not just financially.
Substance abuse also has become a problem on the farm.
Stress and substance misuse are becoming ever-increasing and a mental health challenge. Three out of five Mississippi farmers are impacted by the opioid crisis, according to a survey by Mary Nelson Robertson.
Robertson, who is project coordinator for the MSU Extension Service’s PROMISE (Preventing Opioid Abuse in the SouthEast) initiative, said stressors not associated with the pandemic are affecting many Mississippi farmers.
The PROMISE program is supported by grants from the USDA.
“The pandemic is not as big of an issue as the other stressors such as substance misuse,” she said. “The Mississippi farm community is impacted in a big way.”
The PROMISE initiative team conducted focus groups and administered a statewide, web-based survey to assess the farm community’s perceptions of opioid misuse and to identify strategies that farmers can implement in their own homes.
“Farmers are unique in that they have a strong attachment to their land and a strong bond with farming,” said Robertson. “It’s a high-risk occupation and stressors are impacting our farmers in various ways, from substance misuse to loss of income to labor and equipment shortages.
“But we’re pleased that the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health issues is slowly being chipped away in the (farming) community.”
Meanwhile, Maples thinks 2021 will be a profitable year for Mississippi row crop producers.
“Though it can always change on a dime due to weather and other factors, I believe there’s lots of opportunity to make a good profit margin in 2021,” he said. “Planting season is going well and we’re off to a good start.”