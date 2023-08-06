MBJ Bill Crawford

Bill Crawford

“It's becoming ever more dangerous to give birth in America, especially for Black women, older women and those living in rural areas, according to a pair of new reports from March of Dimes and Milken Institute,” reported Axios.com. “Nationally, the maternal mortality rate in 2021 was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births — nearly double the 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018, according to the CDC.”

