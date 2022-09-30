The state of Mississippi has had a direct connection to NASA’s space exploration missions since Stennis Space Center was established in Hancock County at the start of the race to the moon in the 1960s.
From the Apollo lunar missions, through the Space Shuttle flights and now with NASA’s ambitious plan to return to the moon, the nation’s space travels have had a major economic impact on the state and particularly South Mississippi.
According to NASA’s latest economic study, Stennis Space Center had a global impact in 2021 of nearly $950 million. The average salary of the more than 5,000 employees at the center was $105,000 with benefits.
The space agency touts its new Artemis program is the first step in the next era of human exploration. Together with commercial and international partners, NASA will establish a sustainable presence on the moon to prepare for missions to Mars. Once again, Mississippi workers and businesses are in the spotlight for their contributions to NASA’s mission.
In a compilation by the Mississippi Development Authority before the first Artemis launch attempt in September, MDA cited NASA prime contractors at Stennis including Aerojet Rocketdyne, Boeing, Jacobs, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
MDA also highlighted other companies in Mississippi that worked on producing components for Artemis I including Doleac Electric Co. and B&B Instrumentation Products, both of Gulfport, NGIS ATK Space Systems of Iuka, Odile of Picayune as well as the University of Mississippi. Companies with a Mississippi presence that are involved in the Artemis project are General Dynamics, Leidos, PAE Applied Technologies and Raytheon, according to MDA.
“Mankind has always looked to the stars, and we are proud that Mississippi has played a role for over 60 years in reaching those stars,” said Laura Hipp, MDA’s deputy executive director. “This (Artemis) mission shows the determination and hard work of Mississippians and all those that have dedicated so much time and effort to this project. They should all be proud to have played such a monumental role in what will be a historical event for our nation’s space program.”
After two launch attempts that were halted by propellant leaks, NASA is working to get back on track for the first launch of the Space Launch System, described as the most powerful rocket in history. The rocket’s core stage consists of four powerful engines that were tested and approved for flight worthiness in Hancock County.
Warren Saucier, general manager of Doleac Electric Co.’s Gulfport Division, said the Hattiesburg-based company, which opened in 1947, has been working at Stennis Space Center on various projects for about 30 years. For the Artemis program, Doleac employees began renovating the large test stand used to hot fire the Space Launch System’s rocket back in 2013.
Besides the test stand renovation, Doleac built and wired the engine deck’s lighting, power, communications and controls where the rocket engines are assembled by Aerojet Rocketdyne.
“It’s been a whole series of work we did on the engine room and deck, from putting in badge readers to the high bay engine deck lights, the engine room wifi and the HVAC clean room systems,” he said.
Saucier himself has personal connections to the space center, starting from its beginnings to the present. “My dad actually worked on building the B-2 test stand back in the '60s, so for me and my son to work on renovating it 50 years later is something special,” he said. Another connection is a current one: Saucier’s son-in-law is a test technician at the Aerojet Facility at SSC.
“It’s exciting to be a part of NASA’s success and it’s a good feeling to have,” Saucier said. “We take pride in our reputation as a company so whenever we are involved over and over in these things, it makes you feel good.”
Saucier said in addition to working directly for NASA and the Navy at Stennis, Doleac is actively involved with private companies including Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin and Relativity Space.
“We did some work at the Michould Assembly Facility in New Orleans as well,” he said.
Saucier keeps Doleac’s focus on Department of Defense work across the Mississippi Coast, including the State Port at Gulfport, Keesler Air Force Base, the Naval Construction Battalion Center, Camp Shelby and Ingalls Shipbuilding.
“They are all good customers and we are excited about all of the projects that we are working on,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.