There is a fledgling effort to create a marine sanctuary in the Mississippi Sound in order to preserve resources and allow the fisheries to be more productive.
Proponents of the idea include Capt. Louis Skrmetta, CEO of Ship Island Excursions and a member of the Mississippi Chapter Sierra Club Executive Committee. Skrmetta says the Mississippi Sound has far less marine life than in decades past, and that a marine sanctuary between the Gulfport and Biloxi ship channels out to the intercoastal waterway would go a long way to helping the marine organisms, including dolphins, recover.
“The dolphins really need protection,” Skrmetta said. “My experience working on the water all these years is I’ve seen a major decline in our fisheries. The fact is that the Sound is dying. Hardly anything is left out there. The days of floundering every night and cast netting for mullet off piers is almost non-existent now. You can fish on rock jetties and the Back Bay fishing pier, but they are not catching the fish they used to.
"I recall after Hurricane Katrina when everything shut down, including shrimping. All of the sudden we had flounder, speckled trout and other types of fish. It was amazing that a short rest after Katrina had a definite positive impact on the fisheries.”
Skrmetta said at one time, more than 300 boats were shrimping in the Mississippi Sound.
“Now you may have maybe 20 boats working Harrison County waters on the opening day of shrimp season, and they don’t last very long,” Skrmetta said. “The local fishermen find another place to shrimp. We don’t have the resources we had years ago. It is time to seriously look at trying to fix this situation and come up with some kind of remedy. The marine sanctuary programs that include no commercial net zones off the Coast of Florida have been very successful. Maybe we could do something similar in a small way.”
Skrmetta said the advantages could include better fishing on the shore for people who don’t have boats. He believes it would also improve the food source for the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, which people enjoy watching while traveling on the Mississippi Sound.
“Right now, large menhaden (also known as pogie) boats come in with huge nets using fish spotter planes over the schools,” Skrmetta said. “They sweep up everything, killing a lot of species besides pogie fish, including sharks which play a vital role in the marine ecosystem. Pogies are important to the marine food chain and removing them in large numbers is not environmentally healthy. There are no catch limits for menhaden in Mississippi waters, and independent observers are not allowed on board. They are self-monitored.”
Cleaner waters with greater diversity of sea life would be a benefit to Coast tourism, Skrmetta said.
However, the marine sanctuary proposal faces strong headwinds due to opposition by the menhaden industry and possibly commercial and sport fishing groups. It would need to be recommended by scientists with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) and by the Commission on Marine Resources.
MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins said in certain instances, marine sanctuaries can be beneficial if they are implemented correctly through preserving critical spawning habitat or areas of concern to include threatened or endangered habitat.
“Their direct impact, specifically to population levels outside of the sanctuary, is not conclusive across all regions,” Spraggins said. “Mississippi has ‘marine sanctuaries’ or protection of critical habitat already in place through statutes and regulations:
"1. There is no commercial shrimp trawling allowed within half mile of the mainland shoreline from Bayou Caddy east to the Alabama State line. This was implanted to protect critical nursery habitat in the inner estuaries.
"2. There is no commercial fishing of any kind north of the CSX railroad bridge which protects those inner estuaries or bays.
"3. There are a multitude of areas closed to net fishing of all kinds that can be found in MDMR Regulations.
"4. There are regulations limiting the use of purse seines for taking menhaden within one mile of the shore line of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.
"5. There is a one-mile boundary around Ship, Horn and Petit Bois islands that restricts the use of trawls, pots, nets and other commercial gear. There is no scientific or other compelling reason to add more closed areas at this time.”
Spraggins said MDMR uses multiple catch and size limits in addition to seasonal and permanent closure areas already in place to conserve fisheries and protect habitat. He said they encourage anyone interested in Mississippi’s marine resource management measures to visit the MDMR website and the current regulations the extensive list of successful management tools, including targeted closure areas, developed based on science and in place for years to the benefit of all marine species.
“The most recent stock assessment of the Gulf menhaden shows that the stock is in stable condition and is not overfished or undergoing overfishing,” Spraggins said. “MDMR staff work with the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission Menhaden Advisory Committee (MAC) to ensure that the standards of conservation are continuously met year after year. Moreover, the MAC has been in development of ecosystem-centric inputs for the assessment, aiding the industry in the development of potential harvest-control rules, and modeling various sensitivities of mortality to investigate potential environmental effects on the stock.
“Recently, the Gulf Menhaden Fishery was certified by the Marine Stewardship Council as a sustainable fishery. There is a processing plant in Moss Point which also docks several vessels, as well. The menhaden industry is very important to the economy of the state. The menhaden industry is valuable to the cultural heritage of the Mississippi coast as well, as it is one of the oldest maritime industries in the United States, active in the Gulf of Mexico since 1945.”
Libby Graves, who has a doctorate in zoology from Mississippi State, grew up a block from the beach in Gulfport. She has seen a major decline in seafood that used to be common like flounder and soft-shelled crab.
“It is not the way it used to be,” said Graves, a volunteer with local environmental groups. “Menhaden fishing is very disruptive to the Sound. The Sound is very shallow, only about ten feet deep. Those nets are very damaging. They have spotter planes that go find the densest area of menhaden. The water is disturbed, which makes it murky and less attractive to visitors. It disrupts a food chain so fishermen have to go farther to catch fish at places like the oil rigs south of the barrier islands.”
In Louisiana, the Gulf Menhaden Conservation Coalition, an alliance of environmentalists, wildlife conservationists and sport fishermen, is advocating legislation to address “the destructive and irresponsible practices by the menhaden reduction fishing industry operating in Louisiana’s waters that have damaged the state’s marine ecosystems by fishing in shallow waters and dragging their boats and nets on the seabed.”
The Minden Press-Herald reports, in a recent article titled “Destructive Practices by Menhaden Fisheries Wreaks Havoc on Louisiana’s Environment and Threatens the Sportsman’s Paradise,” that the group argues the overfishing of menhaden depletes the available food source for species like redfish, speckled trout, flounder, jacks and mackerels who depend on menhaden as a critical part of their diets. The group said purse seine nets used by the industry aren’t selective, trapping and killing many other species of fish, which are lazily discarded as waste.
The group states that the menhaden harvesting industry is the second largest fishing industry by volume in the United States and well-regulated in most other states.
“Yet in Louisiana, the industry is free to fish as much as they please, wherever they please, without regard to the environment, fish populations or water depth,” the article in the Minden Press-Herald states. “While state lawmakers are aware of the issue, a bill has yet to be passed to address the problem. Louisiana House Bill 1033, a bill placing catch limits and reporting requirements on menhaden fisheries, will be monumental in saving our coast if passed by the Senate.”