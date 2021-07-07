After his Mississippi State baseball team won the school’s first national championship, senior outfielder Tanner Allen is making more history this week.
With college athletes now able to profit from their “name, image and likeness,” Allen has begun offering autographed trading cards and other “TA5” merchandise at his website, www.tannerallen5.com
According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, Allen is the first college player to produce autographed trading cards for sale to the public.
The SEC and national player of the year, Allen is expected to be a early-round pick in next week’s MLB Draft.
When fans buy from the site, Allen said he plans to give back to his school.
“A portion of all proceeds will go to the Mississippi State Foundation,” Allen writes on his website. "The four years in Starkville will be with me forever, and giving back to the good people at Miss St. is something I’m honored to do.”
Allen offers eight varieties of cards on his site, proved from $4.99 to a “gold parallel autograph” card for $249.99.
Six styles of T-shirts on the site are all priced at $24.99, including a "National Champs” design and a “Legends of Starkville” design that depicts him walking arm-in-arm with fellow MSU senior Rowdey Jordan.