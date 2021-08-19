Toyota’s Blue Springs plant in Mississippi will cut back production for several days because of COVID-19 and supply chain shortages, but employees will not lose pay or benefits on those non-production days.
“Toyota is committed to long term employment security,” said Kathryn Ragsdale, Corporate Communications manager of the Mississippi plant. Production will halt on Aug. 20, Aug. 23 and for two weeks in September.
The Mississippi plant has approximately 2,000 employees not including vendors and suppliers.
Ragsdale said employees will have three options while the plant stops production:
They can take paid-time off, take time off without pay without impacting attendance records, or report to the plant for training or to work on community projects such as filling school backpacks for local students.
Toyota announced on Thursday that due to COVID and unexpected events with its supply chain, the company is experiencing additional shortages that will affect production at most of its North American plants.
“While the situation remains fluid and complex, our manufacturing and supply chain teams have worked diligently to develop countermeasures to minimize the impact on production. In North America, we are projecting a reduction of approximately 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles in August. As for September, we are projecting a reduction of 80,000 vehicles, but the situation remains very fluid. We do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time,” the company said in a statement.