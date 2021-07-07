The Mississippi Trucking Association has elected Tripp Fayard of John Fayard Moving and Warehousing headquartered in Gulfport to serve as its Chairman of the Board for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
His term begins July 1, 2021, and runs to June 30, 2022. Fayard currently serves as Director of Sales & Pricing for John Fayard Moving & Warehousing. Tripp grew up in the business starting as early as high school.
Upon Graduating from Ole Miss in 2010, Fayard joined the company full time. Fayard is carrying on the Fayard family tradition of serving customers with all of their moving, storage and logistical needs.
John Fayard Moving & Warehousing was established in 1982 but the Fayard name has held a respected presence in the moving and warehousing business on the Mississippi Gulf Coast dating back to the early 1900's.
Fayard is also carrying on the Fayard family tradition of giving back to the industry by serving as a leader in MTA much like his father, who served as Chairman of MTA in in 1993.
Fayard succeeds Brax Clark of Rocking C Truck Line of Gulfport who, as Chairman in 2020-2021 led MTA through the challenging times of COVID.
“Tripp is great leader who has strong passion for the industry as well as a history of service with MTA. Tripp, like Brax before him, brings a new level of energy to the association with a deep understanding of trucking from a multi-generational company perspective with fresh perspectives as a young leader” said MTA President and CEO Hal Miller.
“We are very excited to see Tripp take the role as the next Chairman of MTA as he follows a heritage of many great leaders who have made the Mississippi Trucking Association such a vibrant organization that serves as the voice of trucking in Mississippi.
Fayard and the whole Fayard organization have been active and big supporters of MTA for many years and we are proud to have him as our new leader.”