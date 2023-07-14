Mississippi Vaccinations Religion

Parents with their children and medical professionals listen to testimony from people who want Mississippi to allow a religious exemption from the vaccination requirements for school attendance, during a legislative committee meeting on Jan. 24, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson. Under an order from a federal judge, the Mississippi State Department of Health is publishing information Saturday, July 15, 2023, about how people can apply for religious exemptions from childhood vaccinations. (AP Photo)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is starting the court-ordered process of letting people cite religious beliefs to seek exemptions from state-mandated vaccinations that children must receive before attending day care or school.

