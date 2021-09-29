» STATE'S INFRASTRUCTURE HAS PERFORMED BETTER THAN MANY STATES THIS YEAR
When the fierce polar vortex brought dangerously bitter conditions to the south central states in February, utilities particularly in Texas suffered power outages that affected some 10 million people and resulted in 151 deaths and economic losses in the billions of dollars. Such superstorms, which are becoming more frequent, revealed weaknesses in some power infrastructures, most notably in Texas, but in Mississippi, utilities performed better by comparison.
Greg Henrich vice president of Transmission and Power Supply for the Tennessee Valley Authority, said, “The western part of our territory experienced subzero temperatures and precipitation,” but not the rolling blackouts other states experienced.
He said TVA has the advantage of being a public power utility with a diversified generating portfolio and a commitment to serve its customers. “We focus every day on providing reliable low cost power,” he said.
Henrich said TVA plans for and learns from extreme weather events, from scorching summers to the subfreezing temperatures brought by a polar vortex. In less than 12 months the Mississippi service area saw a 100-degree temperature swing.
“This summer we crossed the threshold of 30,000 megawatts of energy demand five different days,” he said.
“We plan both the transmission and generation assets in order to meet those high demand periods. And we’re learning from those events. For the most recent polar vortex, we were we were prepared.”
TVA which serves customers in central Mississippi is the nation’s second-largest transmission system and third-largest electricity generator. It has a diverse generating portfolio of nuclear energy, hydro, natural gas, coal and renewable energy, primarily solar. The system has 69 interconnections with neighboring electric systems and supplies energy using 16,300 miles of line, enough to span the United States six times over. Officials say TVA’s transmission system has delivered energy to its customers “with 99.999 percent power reliability since 2000.”
Looking to the future needs of its customers, TVA is investing more than $2 billion in transmission system improvements across the service area between 2021 and 2025 to build “the energy grid of the future so the region continues to have clean, low-cost, reliable power for years to come.”
Henrich compared dealing with extremes such as a polar vortex and a record-breaking Mississippi summer to playing in the Super Bowl or competing in Olympic games. “We’re looking to get gold medals in all of those events, whether it’s keeping the lights on through our emergency feed or managing the transfer of power across our transmission system. This is what we’re here for. It’s our time to shine and it’s our pleasure to do it.”
Another utility, Entergy Mississippi, belongs to a regional transmission organization known as MISO, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which directs the flow of power over transmission lines that it manages. MISO’s footprint stretches from Canada down to Mexico.
“Belonging to MISO gives us access to power from all of MISO’s utility members, not just from our own power plants, and that benefits customers anytime there is extreme demand on our system,” said spokeswoman Mara Hartmann.
She said that Entergy Mississippi “is constantly working to strengthen and modernize the grid. Hardening our infrastructure against storms and utilizing new technologies helps us improve service reliability. We envision a world where electricity flows like a river, uninterrupted by anything that may attempt to block its way. That’s what we always keep in mind as we repair, replace or upgrade any part of our electrical grid.”