Mississippi has, per capita, the lowest number of electric cars registered of any state, according to U.S. Census and Department of Energy data, while the number of people driving electric vehicles is growing throughout the nation.
The state's scarcity may be partly due to the small number of charging stations. That can change with funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
One portion of the act seeks to build a network of EV chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options. The bill invests $7.5 billion to build out the first-ever national network of EV chargers in the United States. Mississippi can expect to receive $51 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state.
Mississippi will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
Currently the state has charging stations in Columbus, Greenville , Greenwood, Grenada, Gulfport, Jackson, John C. Stennis Space Center, Kiln, Meridian, Natchez, Oxford, Pascagoula, Pearl, Picayune, Southhaven, Starkville, Tupelo and Vicksburg.
Mississippi Power supports a trend that reduces carbon emissions and is helping to revolutionize personal transportation.
“Electric cars have soared in popularity in the last few years. Auto manufacturers are more supportive of the technology today because of heightened consumer interest, environmental mandates for automobiles and federal funding to support electric transportation," said Marketing Team Leader Rose Ann Pegoda. "There are already dozens of models of electric cars on the market, and we expect to see hundreds more in the coming years including an increase in electric trucks and SUVS."
Japanese car manufacturer Nissan announced it will spend half a billion dollars to upgrade its facility and workforce at its Canton plant with the goal of building two new all-electric models by 2025. The Mississippi Development Authority is also spending $50 million through grants on the project for building improvements, installing new equipment and training 2,000 of the 5,000 workers at the plant.
“A notable feature of today's electric vehicle is the ability to charge the vehicle on a standard 120-volt outlet, which every home has,” Pegoda said. “While consumers have the option of purchasing chargers for quicker home fueling, they can also utilize the growing system of public charging stations. Right now, there are more than 275 public chargers in Mississippi with more than 100 of those in Mississippi Power’s service territory.”
She said the company expects to see more Mississippi residents make the switch to electric vehicles as the infrastructure continues to develop, which will improve potential customers’ range anxiety. Range anxiety refers to a driver’s fear of running out of power before reaching their destination or the nearest charging station to replenish their battery.
“Mississippi Power is committed to working alongside our community partners to integrate more electric transportation technology into the communities we serve,” Pegoda said. “In February, Mississippi Power partnered with the Hattiesburg Zoo to unveil an all-electric train attraction for its guests. Currently, we’re working with Coast Transit Authority to debut the state’s first all-electric public transit bus that will serve residents on the Gulf Coast.”
Mississippi Power is also encouraging the adoption of EVs by offering residential and commercial incentives.
“Customers can take advantage of rebates for a personal vehicle or charger, commercial EV charger installations and electric forklifts,” Pegoda added. “Mississippi Power believes in the future of electric vehicles. Staying abreast of the latest technological advancements is essential to our success, and Mississippi Power is at the forefront of the research and development of new technologies and clean energy solutions to meet our customers' future energy needs.”