Two Jackson-based, family businesses are partnering to continue the long-standing tradition of quality and delicious food and exceptional hospitality customers count on.
What once began as the small bakery of Greek immigrant Angelo “Pop” Primos in the 1920’s has steadily grown to the award-winning, multi-location, Southern-style restaurant it is today. An intent passion for Don Primos, third-generation owner of Primos Café, has been to ensure the future of Primos is grounded in longevity and that his employees and their customers can work and dine in a unique, family-oriented environment for years to come. Don and Virginia have been involved in the business for 43 years with the next generation of Primos family members both live outside of Mississippi. One of Don’s daughters, Mary Claire, will continue to oversee marketing responsibilities for the restaurants. “We are honored to carry forward the cafe concept and are especially excited to do so with a Primos family member continuing to be involved,” noted Micajah Sturdivant, principal of MMI Hospitality Group.
“We initially approached Primos because we were huge fans of their product,” says Sturdivant. “It was apparent they focused on creating excellent food while upholding the paramount values of quality and consistency. That was extremely important to us.” We know MMI will bring resources and operational expertise to position ourselves for even greater success in the future,” Primos says. “MMI’s deep heritage in hospitality will be beneficial to Primos Cafe and our present impact will remain.”
The Jones, Sturdivant and Cockayne families that lead MMI Hospitality Group are honored to be entrusted with the Primos legacy. As a third-generation division, in part of a sixth-generation family business, MMI recognizes the delicate nature with which brands and business dynamics must be managed through the years. thus making it a keen partner for strategic growth. The inclusion of MMI provides Kenya Parks, long-time operations leader within Don’s team, to step into newly-formed MMI Restaurant Group’s lead role. All current Primos employees will immediately become MMI team members with Don Primos remaining as a consultant. “I’m confident in the future knowing that Kenya and our store teams have access to the breadth and depth of resources MMI provides. I’m pleased to partner with another family-run business to move the brand forward and with whom I know will embody the values that are critical to quality service in our community.” notes Don Primos
The partnership between MMI and Primos Cafe became effective in early December.
“At MMI, we believe that restaurants don’t simply arrive,” says Sturdivant. “They are created from both a well-executed vision and a commitment to ideals that are unwavering. “It is no coincidence that Primos is consistently ranked as the No. 1 Bakery, Blue Plate and Breakfast spot, both by Mississippians and a national audience. We look forward to building on this legacy that has been part of the lives and memories of Mississippians for generations.