Regulars to the Mockingbird Cafe just off Main Street on Second Street in Bay St. Louis have come to expect the menu-tweaking that takes place every summer. It’s part of what owner Alicein W. Schwabacher believes keeps the welcoming cafe fresh and interesting, like the revolving art pieces by local artists that line the interior walls.
This summer, the Mockingbird’s exterior got an update as well with the addition of a new structure aptly named the “Birdgarden," where customers can find additional shaded outdoor seating to enjoy a meal, a beverage and live entertainment. The addition was designed by unabridged Architecture, a local firm owned by Allison and John Anderson. Allison Anderson called Birdgarden a locally-apt renaming convention which draws from the German Biergarden concept.
“The Birdgarden was designed to capture the spirit of place, reinforce the connection to the outdoors, and shelter diners from the hot, humid Mississippi climate,” Allison Anderson said. The extensions on each side are carefully crafted wood-framed porches, set back from the facade of the historic house to maintain its character, with built in seating made from salvaged 24’ long 8x8 members.
“In an era of increasing concern about climate change and disease transmission, it is important to create wonderful outdoor spaces to gather, socialize, and share food and entertainment – spaces that don’t require air conditioning to reduce energy use, maintain natural ventilation and airflow, and expand economic development for local businesses,” John Anderson said.
The unabridged firm donated a portion of its professional services to the project in recognition of the importance of this community landmark. Architect John Anderson’s band, The Electric Sheep, played at the opening celebration in June 2021.
The new area is made with salvaged lumber in keeping with the historic cafe’s look, which opened not long after Hurricane Katrina brought devastating flooding to the area. The newly opened Mockingbird served as a welcome outpost during the cleanup and restoration for the remaining residents and outside volunteers who rotated in and out of the coastal region for months.
The historic building, originally a home constructed in 1868, boasts a welcoming wraparound wood-framed porch where customers can enjoy a quiet morning coffee, a meal or craft cocktails in the shade. The cafe holds on to its reputation as being the community’s living room.
Mockingbird’s menu is anchored by signature dishes with names tied to the Southern classic “To Kill a Mockingbird.” In the sandwich category, the Scout stars oven-roasted turkey topped with avocado and ancho chili aioli on 9-grain wheat bread. The turkey in the Atticus has cranberry orange mustard along other fixings.
New to the Eat Like a Bird section of the menu are two entrees on the lighter side. The Sunshine Quinoa Bowl nestles fresh spinach with avocado, goat cheese, pickled onion and a boiled egg, served refreshing cold. The Wonderland Salad (named with a nod to the owner’s middle name) pairs spinach, apples, walnuts, goat cheese, cranberries and white balsamic vinaigrette. Both new items can accommodate protein additions including grilled chicken.
A few years ago, Mockingbird added liquor to its coffee, wine and craft beer beverage options. The Librations on the menu include the Tequila Mockingbird, a mix of blood orange juice, rosemary honey simple syrup and rosemary infused tequila. Other drinks incorporate coffee in a salute to the cafe’s coffeehouse vibe.
Schwabacher, who founded the Mockingbird in 2006 with her former husband, Martin Chambers, has always held to the cafe’s simple and straightforward goal of serving as “gracious hosts” to the community, whether it’s early morning coffee drinkers or a Second Saturday Art Walk early evening celebrants.
And she never fails to give credit to her employees and long-serving team leaders Laura Hurt, the cafe’s general manager, and Whitney LaFrance, operations manager.
Schwabacher recently announced a cutback in the cafe’s hours of operations, with closing time at 2 p.m. daily except on Second Saturdays. But the reason she gave was not just because of the staffing shortages in the hospitality industry. “Our goal is to serve our community the freshest food with the kindest service,” she said. “That’s why we chose to cut back our times, so that we can continue to do so.”