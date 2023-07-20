LONG BEACH — When University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus staff members Jason Cantu and Jamie Stanfield came together to start a monarch butterfly waystation, they had no idea how big it would become along the coast.
In 2018, a USM student had a passion for monarch butterflies and their benefits to the ecosystem they inhabit. Later, the student found out that the USM campus in Long Beach was directly on the Monarch Butterfly Trail. He asked Stanfield how they could put together a plan to build a butterfly garden outside of the library where an old swimming pool used to be.
“The students went to Jamie and asked her how they can help these butterflies and their cycle,” said Cantu, who works in the physical plant.
The library director at the time approved the plan to build the garden, but that was just the beginning. He suggested they reach out to physical plant and apply for a grant to build a gazebo with flowers around it, which would cost a few thousand dollars.
“The plan was drawn on notebook paper that Jason still has. We didn’t receive the grant, but we did get invited to the physical plant,” said Stanfield, a library employee.
There, the students presented their idea of the butterfly garden. The plant got on board and looked for ways to build the waystation garden. Instead of the pool transforming into a garden, they decided to transform all the flower beds on campus into certified butterfly campus waystations.
Cantu, Stanfield and USM students, faculty and staff formed a committee to discuss how to create the waystation beds along with flower and plant recommendations for the butterflies.
“We were now addressing this campus landscape as a team where everyone gets some input,” Cantu said. “Our goal was to address all of the flower beds on campus in a way that is sustainable and a way where native and drought-tolerate plants are used and can handle the salt air. Most importantly, (we wanted) plants that can help the monarch butterfly life cycle.”
Cantu drew every flower bed on campus, adding plants and flowers needed to identify Gulf Park as a certified monarch butterfly waystation. A total of 16,000 square feet of flower beds were compiled.
“We wanted to do something that will put us on the map,” Cantu said. “We wanted to transform every flower bed so we could reach ‘colossal’ waystation status.”
Through Monarch Watch and the North American Butterfly Association, Gulf Park achieved that waystation status.
“This is the biggest waystation on the coast,” Stanfield said.
With fall being the migration season for butterflies, a variety of unique plants are needed to attract these insects on campus, such as muhly grass (native to the coast), lantana (natural mosquito repellent), Drift roses and “Sunshine” Ligustrum.
The main plant needed in a monarch butterfly waystation is milkweed. This unique plant is essential and beneficial to the butterfly life cycle.
A butterfly can lay its eggs on the milkweed. Once the eggs hatch, the caterpillars eat the plant. When they become butterflies, they use the flowers as nectar.
Many faculty members in the science building grew their own milkweed in labs on campus for the flower beds in anticipation of USM students gathering for a planting event in March 2020 called “Monarch Madness.”
This event gathered people of all ages to plant 100 milkweed plants around campus. The physical plant provided tools, sod, mulch and labor support.
“Everyone likes to feel like they’ve contributed,” Stanfield said.
Cantu helped dedicate certain spots around campus that were perfect to plant milkweed, spots that were near water sources like the Bear Point Bayou.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided and people started returning to campus, Cantu and Stanfield started planning another planting event to continue the sense of community.
They also conducted presentations on how to create one’s own butterfly waystation at home.
Stanfield and Cantu continue to make sure the waystations are maintained sustainably by not spraying the plants with pesticides that can harm the butterflies. They have inspired other USM locations to create their own waystations, such as the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory Halstead and Cedar Point campuses in Ocean Springs.
GCRL Grounds Foreman Ron Jordan certified a monarch waystation that Cantu designed at the Halstead campus. Jordan also spreads milkweed seeds across both campuses.
The waystations have been used as a research tool for classrooms and ways for faculty members and students to work together to create a healthy environment for the butterflies as they migrate to campus in the fall.
“It was so much fun going around campus and seeing the butterflies on our plants,” Cantu said.
