Monica Lewis - Jackson State University

Monica Lewis is the Director of Development for Athletics/Executive Director with Jackson State University. She has led the JSU Department of Athletics fundraising activities since 2019 and has grossed record contributions and sponsorships for the department. Since joining the Department of Athletics, she has quadrupled alumni athletic contributions. Monica has implemented a donor recognition program for the athletics department and has been instrumental in the success of the newly added all-sports package, Thee AD Club.
Monica received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Jackson State University and her Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Management from Belhaven University. She received her Ph.D. in Urban and Regional Planning from Jackson State University.
Monica has a strong passion for philanthropy. She volunteers and financially supports various causes throughout the state and nation such as, American Cancer Society, Lupus Foundation, McClean Fletcher Grief Center, Jackson Public Schools and Catholic Charities.
In her spare time, Monica enjoys traveling, golfing, and spending time with family. She is an avid reader and spends a lot of time gardening and enjoying outdoors.
