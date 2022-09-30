Monica Lewis - Jackson State University

Monica Lewis is the Director of Development for Athletics/Executive Director with Jackson State University. She has led the JSU Department of Athletics fundraising activities since 2019 and has grossed record contributions and sponsorships for the department. Since joining the Department of Athletics, she has quadrupled alumni athletic contributions. Monica has implemented a donor recognition program for the athletics department and has been instrumental in the success of the newly added all-sports package, Thee AD Club.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus