Monique Montgomery - Gibbs Travis PLLC

Monique Montgomery is Partner at Gibbs Travis PLLC where she handles legal matters in the both Chancery and Circuit Court. She prepares court pleadings for litigation, and also analyze legal issues for clients. She handles family law matters, and constructs contracts and licensing agreements for business clients.
Monique received her Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts from University of Southern Mississippi. She received her Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Mississippi College School of Law. She is licensed with Ms State Bar and is a MS Certified Public Manager which is a certification and designation by the Ms State Workforce Development to be a qualified and trained Public Service Manager.
Monique hosts several political forums and served as lead host of the weekly podcast “Legally Speaking” with a mission of sharing, informing and education the community on various legal issues sponsored by Women For Progress of MS. Monique also serves as a trustee member of the Mississippi Museum of Art through working with board members, participatory activities, serving on focus groups, helping increase visitors, and financial donations.
Monique enjoys reading, teaching bible study classes, traveling cooking and singing with Sister First Ladies, Delta Sigma Theta and Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.