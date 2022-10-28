The city of Jackson got devastating national publicity from the water system outages this past summer. Small businesses, particularly restaurants, took a big hit from increased costs and fewer customers. When this article was written in October, the water had been restored for eight weeks, but many restaurants were still struggling to bring back customers.
“August was the worst business month we had in the 29 years we have been in Jackson,” said Jeff Good, a partner with Sal & Mookie’s, Broad Street Bakery and BRAVO! restaurants in Jackson. “It was worse than when we had to shut down for COVID.
"With COVID, we had federal stimulus money that helped tremendously. With the disruption in water supply service, we didn’t have any government assistance and costs went through the roof. In addition to spending thousands more each month on water, ice, and canned soft drinks, we had to spend more on labor. We were spending more with less income.”
The city’s water treatment and distribution systems have deteriorated over the past 30 years and hit a breaking point when the Pearl River flooding altered the chemical composition of the water from the Ross Barnett Reservoir (the source of Jackson’s drinking water) and affected the sterilization processes at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant to a point that the water was not potable. This, coupled with the underlying failures of the raw water pumps, created a perfect storm of system collapse.
“As a citizen and business owner, I accept the fact that for the rest of my life there are going to be water main breaks on a localized basis and I’m going to have to deal with times when my restaurant may not have water or will be operating under a boil water notice,” Good said. “When mains break, the city does a fantastic job of fixing them, but it takes three days before the water is cleared for consumption again by the Mississippi State Department of Health after rigorous sampling.
“Starting in February of last year, we have had five citywide outages or global boil water notices that lasted weeks upon weeks. Our collective memories run short. In February 2021 Broad Street and Sal & Mookie’s went twenty-one days without water…that means we were CLOSED that entire time. It was devastating. And it just keeps happening.
"My problem as a businessman who sells food in Jackson, and this is echoed by all the restaurant operators in our city, is I can’t operate in a city where there are frequent outages or boil water notices with extremely long tails. There must be a fundamental change in how the water system is managed, operated and delivered.
"I am a Jacksonian who wants a functional water system. I will do all I can to be a positive resource to make that happen. What I can’t do is not tell the truth. The truth is the system is broken and the damage it causes to businesses is simply unsustainable. Things must change. Restaurants will close or move. It’s inevitable.”
Major progress has been made towards plans to address the problems. Gov. Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden have gotten involved and directed funding and programs to address the water system problems.
In a press release, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan said he and Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim from the Department of Justice met with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba “to discuss the actions the federal government is prepared to take to help remedy this long-standing injustice. During that meeting, I conveyed our desire to work with the City to reach a judicially enforceable agreement that ensures a sustainable water system in the mid- and long-terms.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has pledged to spend $221 million to address Pearl River Flooding.
Despite that promising news, Good said that eight weeks after water was restored, he had customers ask him when they were going to reopen.
“That is the narrative that is out there,” Good said. “People truly think Jackson doesn’t have water. I talked to twelve other restaurant owners, and eight were still down in sales anywhere from ten to thirty percent over the previous year. But costs were up. It is a toxic combination that is killing restaurants in Jackson. Suburban people are eating at their home neighborhood restaurants and not coming to Jackson, and some Jacksonians are choosing not to eat out. What we have is a crisis.”
Starting in mid-October, the restaurants coordinated with Leah Rupp Smith, who works for the lieutenant governor’s office, to launch a four-week campaign putting out passionate pleas for people to eat out in Jackson. The Cirlot Agency donated time to create the commercials that featured local restaurant workers who could lose their jobs if business doesn’t improve. Spot On Productions likewise offered their video production skills.
“Leah lives in Jackson and is worried about Jackson,” Good said. “Visit Jackson donated the funds to run the commercials on TV. Then the TV stations were kind enough to add additional free time because they saw the gravity of the situation.”
David Conn, a partner with Char Restaurant in Highland Village and Saltine Restaurant in Fondren, said the national media attention to the problem was bad publicity for Jackson and its restaurants.
“We saw an immediate drop in sales,” Conn said. “Char and Saltine are in Jackson to serve great food and service to make our guests happy. We were just getting out of COVID, and we have all struggled with labor issues. To throw water problems into the mix makes it very tough. We must find some viable solutions so we can move forward.”
Conn advocates a third-party administrator to run the water system.
“It is an issue that has been overlooked for many years and it has come to a head,” Conn said. “It is just so deteriorated that they need help from outside sources to get it under control. I am thankful the State of Mississippi has stepped in. But I am a little concerned that if the city takes back the water system what will happen. I think the mayor made a comment that his concern with a third-party administrator or making it private is about lower-income people not able to afford their water bill. Surely there has to be a solution that would benefit all of the citizens.”
Conn said that the problems left unaddressed could leave to businesses leaving the city.
“You must have good, viable businesses in the city to generate tax revenues to keep things running, and prevent more businesses from moving out of Jackson,” Conn said. “We made it through the past 2.5 years; we are not going anywhere. We just hope that we get this worked out.”
Andy Nesenson, general manager, Iron Horse Grill, is another local independent restaurant owner who says he isn’t going anywhere. But the problems can’t be allowed to continue that are a big financial drain.
“This story is important,” Nesenson said. “We’re not closing. We have been here ten years. We are not leaving Jackson, but we need the community’s help to solve the water problems. We have 90 employees in downtown Jackson. People in the restaurant industry often work paycheck to paycheck. We want to keep these jobs in Jackson. We have to make it happen.
"The problems we face make it incredibly challenging with the society we live in right now with inflation, and the cost of groceries. We have employees who are single moms with kids trying to put food on the table, but they couldn’t because we didn’t have water. It is just ridiculous.”
Nesenson said he is grateful Gov. Tate Reeves stepped in when it became clear that schools wouldn’t be able to open because of the lack of water.
“From the business standpoint, we were incredibly grateful,” Nesenson said. “When Gov. Reeves stepped in, you started to see results. Then President Biden jumped in and gave his blessing on sending more resources to the area to fix the issues. The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is working better than it was. Is it perfect? No. Will it happen again? It could.
"As business operators in Jackson, we continue to do what we can to stay alive. In the restaurant game in Jackson, we are just trying to pay bills and keep lights on."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.