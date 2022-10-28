jackson water 01.jpeg

Jackson restaurants faced tremendous trouble during the city's water woes. To help drive people back to the establishments, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann's office and Visit Jackson put together promotional videos and tours.

 Courtesy photos

The city of Jackson got devastating national publicity from the water system outages this past summer. Small businesses, particularly restaurants, took a big hit from increased costs and fewer customers. When this article was written in October, the water had been restored for eight weeks, but many restaurants were still struggling to bring back customers.

