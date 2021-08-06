NASA employees and contractors at Stennis Space Center, one of the state’s largest employers with a workforce of 5,200, remain in Stage 2 of NASA’s four-part countdown to reopening after the pandemic. Only essential space agency employees and NASA contractors have been working on site while all others continue teleworking. Resident tenants at the center are following their own protocols.
Stennis officials at the Hancock County center aren’t sure when NASA Headquarters in Washington will approve the move to full access in Stage 1 but say even then, NASA’s 450 civil servants and 1,400 contractors will be encouraged to continue working remotely if their jobs allow it. “The future has a lot more teleworking,” said John Bailey, Stennis Deputy Director.
The center never shut down entirely even after most of the workforce was sent home because personnel in security, the fire department and other essential services remained on the job. Rocket engine testing, NASA’s main mission at Stennis, was halted briefly but resumed under strict safety protocols. “Within two months we were back up and operational for testing mission critical hardware,” Bailey said. “It wasn’t easy but we were able to transition back to work quickly, without missing a beat.”
The NASA center is home to about 35 government, commercial and academic activities working in office buildings, laboratories, warehouses and other structures surrounded by a 125,000-acre buffer zone. “They followed their own protocols,” Bailey said of the resident tenants. The U.S. Navy, the largest employer on site, declined to comment for this report.
Before bringing more essential employees back, NASA worked with federal, state and local officials to create a safe-at-work protocol, making sure protective equipment was available and signage was in place to keep employees safely distanced.
Because of its remote location, the center offers employees such services as daycare, a wellness center, gas station, cafeterias, coffee shops, a dry cleaner, retail stores, a barber shop and banking. Most services are back in operation, Bailey said.
Under the current federal guidelines, Stennis NASA staffing is capped at 25 percent occupancy. Currently there may be as many as 3,000 people approved to be on site at a time. “However, NASA Headquarters has been working with the White House to get to 50 percent occupancy while in NASA Stage 2,” Bailey said.
Even when full access is allowed, things won’t be the same at the center. “Whenever we do get back to pre-Covid normal, it will be quite different,” Bailey said. “We are going to have a lot more employees participating in general teleworking.”
Bailey said working remotely is not new to Stennis employees who work and live in a hurricane zone where storms disrupt everyday routines. Also, some workers were already working at home on a regular basis. Those experiences and the ability to safely get data to employees have made telework more routine.
“We have learned that a lot of work can be done remotely, things like procurement and human capital. We found that folks can be just as productive and in some cases more productive working at home,” he said.
Besides giving employees more flexibility to be more productive, working at home saves commuting time, he said, and that’s a plus for Stennis employees who drive in from their homes in St. Tammany Parish, La., and Mississippi communities.
The change to more teleworking could mean downsizing or consolidating some of the facilities at Stennis, which would result in less maintenance requirements and costs. But Bailey doesn’t expect a decrease in the total number of employees. “We still think that most people will come to work two or three days a week. From that perspective we don’t see a big difference.”