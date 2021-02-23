The Madison County Business League & Foundation has announced that Bobby Morgan, Vice President of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy, has been appointed Vice Chair of the Government Affairs Committee.
The mission of the MCBL&F Government Affairs Committee is to liaison with federal, state and local officials on issues and projects that affect Madison County. The Committee strives to assist in determining and advocating for the issues that help economic development projects for the county and, above all else, speak with one voice in support of public and private projects that make Madison County an even better place.