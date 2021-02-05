Healthcare workers were first in line for vaccination shots to protect against COVID-19. Yet, partly because of safety concerns, across the country more healthcare workers than expected declined to get the shot when first available. But, overall, there has been good acceptance at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs.
“We originally received about 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and were able to administer 4,200 because we were able to get more than five doses out of each Pfizer vial,” Jones said. “We used all the vaccine we received. We vaccinated frontline workers first, followed by other healthcare workers and students who have clinical contact. There was a sense of relief.”
As of late January, the initial personnel vaccinated had received their second doses, and additional employees who weren’t in the first round were requesting the shot. Jones said those workers will be given shots when the vaccine becomes available.
“We will get them when other tiers are released,” Jones said. “While we generally saw good acceptance, there was some resistance. We made it voluntary. We felt that was important because of the visibility in the media and some of hesitation if the new vaccines were fully tested. We do mandate flu vaccine, but that uses a methodology that has been around a long time and is generally accepted as safe and usually effective. We didn’t want employees to get sense they were being forced to take something they had some skepticism about. But we did strongly encourage it.”
Jones said that the vaccine was particularly welcome for healthcare workers taking care of COVID patients frequently, as well as workers with chronic health conditions associated with poorer outcomes from COVID-19.
Jones said it has literally been “a shot in the arm,” a huge sense of relief and hope that hasn’t been seen since the pandemic nightmare began in March 2020.
“At same time, healthcare workers realize vaccines are not a magic bullet,” Jones said. “You still have to mask and socially distance. Until we move to a better point in the pandemic, everyone will have to continue to be vigilant and comply with some of the basic safety precautions that have been recommended throughout the pandemic.
“Honestly, the quickness with which this vaccine was developed does seem like a miracle. But a lot of research went into the similar technology with the SARs and MERS epidemics. The technology was probably already 80 percent done, but the funding had dried up. It just so happened we were able to take that framework and utilize it for this situation. People need to understand that important safety and development steps were observed.”
Different strains of viruses are unique and there are always going to be various methodologies best for different types of viruses in creating a vaccine. But Jones said while these are the first mRNA vaccines to be developed and come into widespread use outside of clinical trials, he expects them to prove to be an effective methodology in the future.
“It adds another arrow in the quiver in ways to develop a vaccine that are safe and effective,” he said.
There is hope that vaccinations for healthcare workers will help assure the general public that the vaccines are safe and can save many lives and lead to the end of the pandemic. The Mississippi State Department of Health has numerous outreach campaigns to promote COVID-19 vaccinations as safe and effective. As of late January, there were 19 sites open where MSDH was vaccinating 200-400 people each day.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said at an online press conference Jan. 21 that there are concerns about racial disparities in acceptance of the vaccine. Only about 17 percent of Mississippians who had received the vaccine so far were Black, while Blacks make up about 38 percent of population and have represented 72 percent of deaths from COVID.
Dobbs said they have seen some reluctance early on with African Americans, but after people have seen their friends and colleagues, including leaders in the Black community, showing faith in the vaccine, that has helped. MSDH has met with leaders of some Historically Black Colleges and Universities and vaccinated some eligible in their ranks, and is working with Black preachers to help get a better message out. He said a steady approach is needed to reach folks who have some hesitancy.
Dobbs said twin challenges are trust and the other availability, which they will try to tackle simultaneously. Many Blacks want to get the shot from their doctor or clinic.
Forrest General Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Farrell said they have vaccinated all of their staff who desired to be vaccinated. He said acceptance was reasonable.
“It can always be better,” Farrell said.
But as staffers have seen others take the vaccine without any ill health effects, Farrell said more employees of the hospital and its clinics have confidence to get the vaccination themselves.
One rural hospital in Mississippi was later receiving initial vaccines for healthcare workers than most urban hospitals that received doses starting in mid-December. Delta Health Center Chief Program Planning and Development Officer Robin Boyles, Mound Bayou, wrote in an email in mid-January that they had just received the first vaccines for their workers.
“We do not require our staff to be vaccinated,” Boyles wrote in an email in mid-January. “However, we are finding that most of our staff does want to be vaccinated. We feel that making the vaccine more accessible is very important because of the disproportionate share of illnesses and death from COVID-19 in the Delta. However, at this time, there is nowhere in Bolivar County that people can get the vaccine. The closest Department of Health sites are in Greenwood and in Greenville. And at this time, new appointments are not being made until mid-February, according to the Department of Health's website. The state's vaccine supply has already been allocated through January, according to the website.”
Ryan Kelly, executive director, Mississippi Rural Health Association, said people in rural areas may lack transportation to vaccination centers, which adds to the problem. The highly contagious nature of COVID-19 makes it more difficult for people to share transportation. And he said there was a lot of vaccine hesitancy even before COVID as reflected in the number of people who don’t take flu shots.
“I understand vaccine hesitancy especially with this delivery system being different,” Kelly said. “The vaccine has been abundantly tested through all safety and independent bodies certified to assure the safety of vaccines. The Trump Administration cut through red tape and shot approval through quickly, but no corners were cut.”
Kelly suspects that when April and May come around, and people see that those who have taken it earlier are fine, most people will be willing to get vaccinated.