The Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) has named Tim Martin, Ed.D., as the new Assistant Executive Director. Dr. Martin will assume the new role on July 1, 2021, when he retires from his current position as Superintendent of Education for the Clinton Public School District.
“I am excited to add Dr. Martin to the MSBA leadership team," said Denotris R. Jackson, MSBA Executive Director. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will allow us to expand services and resources to our membership."
Dr. Martin has been a part of the Clinton Public School District since 1998 and has served as principal at Lovett Elementary and Clinton Junior High School. He also served as Assistant Superintendent from 2003 to 2017 when he was appointed Superintendent. Prior to his Clinton roles, he served as a principal and assistant principal in the Jackson Public and Grenada School Districts. His teaching experience was at the middle school level teaching social studies in grades 6-8.
"I am thrilled at the opportunity of working with the entire staff at MSBA," said new Assistant Executive Director, Dr. Tim Martin. "MSBA plays a large role in the development and success of school board members and superintendents across the state of Mississippi. I am especially excited to work alongside Executive Director Denotris Jackson in helping her implement her vision for MSBA. Her forward thinking ideas for the future are exciting, and I am looking forward to working and supporting her to accomplish the goals of MSBA."
Dr. Martin is a graduate of Forest Hill High School. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Bible from Holmes College of the Bible and a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi College. He holds a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Mississippi College, an Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership from Delta State University, and a Doctor of Education degree from Mississippi College.