Jordan Smith of Saltillo has joined the Mississippi State University Foundation’s fundraising staff as the new assistant director of development for the James Worth Bagley College of Engineering. He began his duties April 1.
Smith graduated from MSU’s College of Business with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2019. As a student, he interned with the university’s athletic department in the areas of communication broadcasting and football recruiting. He also served as a broadcaster for Starkville High School’s football program from 2017-2018. Prior to assuming his position with the foundation, Smith worked as a recruiter for Itawamba Community College.
“Jordan’s experience in higher education with a focus in recruiting and communications will be a valuable asset to his role within the Bagley College, as well as the collective, university-wide efforts of the development staff,” said Jack McCarty, executive director of development for the MSU Foundation. “The Bagley College has a strong history of private support, and we are confident Jordan will do an outstanding job in continuing to advance the institution.”
Smith joins Bennett Evans, Bagley College’s senior development director, and fellow assistant director Paul Zimmerman to work with alumni and development efforts. As one of approximately 40 named engineering colleges in the nation, the Bagley College offers degree programs in eight different academic engineering departments and many certification programs. U.S. News and World Report ranks its undergraduate and graduate programs among the top 100 nationwide.
“Mississippi State is truly a place that is second to none, and I am honored to be back here joining the development team,” Smith said. “I am extremely excited to get on the road and begin meeting and working with our tremendous supporters and alumni.”
Smith may be reached at jsmith@foundation.msstate.edu or 662-325-0461.