Mississippi State University students who work with the Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach don’t get college credits. The E-Center programs help students with innovative ideas design and build their own companies, meaning some students walk across the graduation stage into an investment-backed company of their own.
“At any given time, we are working with around 100 possible startups,” said E-Center Director Eric Alan Hill. “Our primary mission is encouraging students to use their ideas to found their own companies. I would say in the past five years, there have been many cases of that, and eight cases where they have raised six-digit investment rounds, at least. It is exciting because not only are they creating a job for themselves but, in most cases, they are creating jobs for others. There are roughly 35 employees under the age of 30 working across those companies.”
The program directly targets the brain drain that occurs when college graduates leave the state for better career opportunities elsewhere. The program is entirely co-curricular; it operates outside any degree-bearing programs.
It is applied learning. Students learn through launching their company. Students come in with an idea and are put through a stage gate process. There are 35 items on a checklist that they work through in stages at their own pace.
Hill hasn’t seen any correlation between grades and social economic background that define success in the companies.
“It is a level playing field,” he said. “That is a really important thing for people to recognize in Mississippi because I think lots of time people think there is something special about those who are successful other than their own intuition.”
Currently about half of the student businesses are software based and half are hardware based or tangible goods. In many ways it is easier to start a software business because there is less infrastructure required. While they tend to see more ideas on the front side around software, in terms of whether it is a sustainable business, that just depends.
In addition to helping students to launch a startup company, it provides experience preparing students for jobs working for other businesses. Hill always tells participants of their program that even if their idea fails, they still end up learning much more than they would otherwise about operation, finance, marketing and sales.
“Even in the failure scenario, you are so much more attractive to employers not just for hard skills, but also just the initiative,” Hill said. “I graduated with an engineering degree. When I went to a place to work, all they wanted to talk about was the startup and not my grades.”
Hill said there is an important distinction about the type of entrepreneurship being promoted at MSU. Many people think starting a business means opening a restaurant or boutique. But the E-Center encourages students to concentrate on some type of innovation — usually technology — that can be scaled up beyond the borders of Mississippi.
“And that is a lot harder to do than open a restaurant or shop,” Hill said. “We are the people who keep the pot stirred and try to motivate entrepreneurs, but also help them find help. Help comes in a lot of different ways. One is investment. It takes investors to make these happen. The second is coaching. It takes people who have been there to teach and mentor new young entrepreneurs on how to avoid mistakes.
"Mississippi on the whole is somewhat behind on both those things. That said, it is probably the best it has ever been, and I have made that statement for the past five years. It is trending in the right direction, and I think that is very important to underscore.”
Graduating companies that have done well include Glo, a company headquartered in Starkville that has now sold four million units of the light up children’s toy around the globe. The company now employs 27 people in Starkville, no small feat for a town of about 20,000.
Another company that has made great gains is DueT Technology, or DueTT. One of the owners, Thomas White, taught at a barber school near Starkville and has a YouTube channel with more than 125,000 followers interested in different hair styles. Blacks and Latinos have thicker hair follicles that can cause hair clippers to overheat. That means barbers can need multiple numbers of clippers to prevent overheating that can burn a customer’s hair.
White connected with engineering students Vicki Jordan and Tyler Anthony to develop clippers with built in cooling systems eliminating the need for extra clippers. A patent is pending for the clippers from the company whose headquarters is in Starkville in an old barber shop. Manufacturing is being done in Corinth.
“All three founders are African American,” Hill said. “Given the cultural misconceptions about Mississippi, I love these students defying the odds and doing so around a technology company that has the chance to be incredible. They have raised well in excess of $400,000 from mostly Mississippi investors.”
Rocketing Systems, Social Media Ambassador Management Software, won the SEC student pitch competition and is valued at over $2 million. Calvin Waddy, Shelby Baldwin and Brandon Jones launched an online clothing store. They wanted to learn how to market and scale it up using Shopify, an e-commerce platform where you build a storefront to sell products.
After early marketing on their own, they turned to social media and invested in brand ambassadors. Revenue was $3,000 before utilizing brand ambassadors. Once these influencers started spreading the word, figures rose to $50,000 in a month’s time.
To automate the management process, they began creating the Buzzbassador application solely for their own use, but later realized there was a big market for it for other online shops.