Mississippi State University Cybersecurity lab

The Mississippi State University Cybersecurity lab is located in Butler Hall.

 Grace Cockrell

Mississippi State University has a longstanding history of sending Bulldogs to the front lines of federal cybersecurity efforts, and that tradition will continue as MSU receives $4.1 million over five years from the National Science Foundation to renew its CyberCorps: Scholarship for Service Program.

