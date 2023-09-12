Agricultural Science Professional Development program

Shecoya White, Courtney Crist, Carley Morrison, Kelley Wamsley, Jessica Wells and Stephanie Lemley are MSU leaders of an Agricultural Science Professional Development program that has been awarded a $485,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

 Dominique Belcher (MSU)

Helping K-12 students understand the importance of agriculture and career possibilities is the focus of a $485,000 grant received by Mississippi State University from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, or NIFA.

