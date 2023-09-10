Dalton “Ross” Smith

Dalton “Ross” Smith, Mississippi State University

 Submitted Photo

Dalton “Ross” Smith, a Mississippi State University James Worth Bagley College of Engineering faculty member, has been awarded approximately $10.5 million to expand workforce development opportunities for Department of Mechanical Engineering students as part of the collaborative Advancements in Manufacturing program and IDEELab, an innovative training site.

