For the eighth consecutive year, Mississippi State University has been honored as an exemplary employer by the Great Colleges to Work For recognition program.
The latest results released this week in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education are based on survey feedback from MSU employees. Out of 194 colleges and universities surveyed, only 50 applicants representing four-year institutions achieved Great Colleges to Work For status.
Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with Mississippi State included among large universities with 10,000 or more students.
“This honor is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of Mississippi State’s faculty and staff,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “They are committed to creating a world-class learning environment for students, including the largest freshman class in MSU history. Our ability to provide a workplace that inspires excellence is essential in carrying out our mission of teaching, research and service.”
Also for the eighth consecutive year, MSU was named to the Great Colleges Honor Roll for achieving outstanding results in multiple recognition categories. This year, MSU received top scores in six of 10 categories: job satisfaction and support, compensation and benefits, mission and pride, confidence in senior leadership, shared governance and faculty experience.
The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. Now in its 16th year, it recognizes colleges that get top marks from employees regarding workplace practices and policies.
Survey results are based on a two-part assessment process — an institution questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administers the survey and analyzes results.
“Participation in the Great Colleges program alone demonstrates a commitment from colleges to opening a dialogue with their faculty and staff,” said Karen Kukulka, chief operating officer at ModernThink. “Pair that commitment with recognition in a key area of engagement, and you’ve got a group of institutions who are putting the best practices of employee engagement to work — they are walking the talk.”
The final survey instrument was developed by a panel comprising representatives of two- and four-year institutions with expertise in research, diversity, administration and other areas.
Mississippi State places great value on being an employer of choice and aims to provide an empowering workplace environment that focuses year-round on growth, advancement and recognition. The university also offers programs designed to support employees with varied interests and training needs.
“Our eighth appearance in the Great Colleges to Work For program is a very satisfying affirmation for Mississippi State,” Keenum said. “We’re always working to cultivate a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual, and the insights gained each year are valuable in our efforts to learn, grow and improve.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.