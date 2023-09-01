MSU Band Siblings

The 2023 Famous Maroon band consists of seven sets of siblings, carrying on the family tradition that’s been a band staple for more than 117 years. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Madeline Kelly, drum major, Starkville; Jillian Kelly, cymbals, Starkville; Ryan Doyle, trumpet, Vicksburg; Caitlin Doyle, color guard, Vicksburg; Haley Luther, drumline captain, Hattiesburg; Victoria Luther, color guard, Hattiesburg; Maylan Mack, bass horn, Pensacola, Florida; and (back row, left to right) Dawson Smith, baritone, Starkville; Blake Smith, alto saxophone, Starkville; Sanders Oakley, trumpet, Morton; Wynn Oakley, baritone, Morton; Nathan Baxter, mellophone, Kennesaw, Georgia; and Jeremy Baxter, baritone, Kennesaw, Georgia. Not pictured: Mariah Mack, piccolo, Pensacola, Florida.

 Submitted Photo

With the beginning of a new Mississippi State University football season approaching this weekend, the state’s largest college band is more than prepared to bring its booming sound into Davis Wade Stadium, along with the chorus of cowbells and cheers.

