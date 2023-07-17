Buzzbassador

MSU alumni and Buzzbassador co-founders include Shelby Baldwin, COO, and Calvin Waddy, CEO.

 Destynie Paige Photography

STARKVILLE — A business that launched in Mississippi State’s Entrepreneurship Center is receiving $250,000 and widespread recognition as one of only 24 companies across North America selected for the award from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you