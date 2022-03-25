Hagan Walker and Anna Baker started Glo while students at Mississippi State University. They started by making Glo Cubes, a liquid-activated drink accessory. After a customer wrote them about the calming effect on her 4-year-old son, who has autism, Glo created a line of Glo Pals, which led to a partnership with Sesame Workshop.
Glo, a company based in Starkville, started when Hagan Walker, CEO and co-founder, and Anna Barker, co-founder and vice president, were students at Mississippi State University working with the MSU Center of Entrepreneurship and Outreach.
The company that now does business with the likes of Sesame Street recently completed a $1.72 million capital raise, bringing the value of the company to nearly $20 million.
Initially they started with a product called Glo Cubes, a liquid-activated light-up drink accessory. They experienced early success with selling these to bars and restaurants across the U.S.
“In 2017, a customer reached out to let us know that she found Glo Cubes in a restaurant and took them home for her son, a 4-year-old with autism who was terrified of bath time,” Barker said. “The light-up technology was used as a calming tool to help him process the overstimulation that many children with autism experience.
"His story influenced the development of the Glo Pals, a line of children’s sensory products, and our purpose: to nurture imagination, encourage development, and support learning through playtime."
Barker said the company has sold more than 4 million Global Pals to customers in 36 countries. The products are available in 1,400 retailers throughout North America.
The influence of the autism community eventually led to them partnering with Sesame Workshop to create an exclusive line of Glo Pals featuring the iconic Muppets. The collaboration launched in April 2021 with the release of Elmo and his new friend, Julia, Sesame Street’s first autistic Muppet.
“We focused on highlighting Sesame Workshop’s ‘See Amazing in All Children’ initiative in the hope of promoting a world where every child is seen, valued and loved,” said Walker, who turned down an opportunity to work for Tesla to develop Glo.
In April the company will expand that line to include Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and Cookie Monster.