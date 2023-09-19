Mississippi State University weed science team

The Mississippi State University weed science team includes, from left, Hayden Duncan of Vernon, Alabama; Kayla Broster of Mount Carmel, Illinois; Antonio Correa Tavares of Brazil; faculty advisors Taghi Bararpour and Te-Ming (Paul) Tseng; Jake Patterson of New Market, Alabama; Amy Wilber of Starkville; and William Stark of Pearl River, Louisiana.

 Submitted Photo

Mississippi State University’s Weed Science Team showed a strong presence at this year’s national and regional weed science contests hosted recently by Bayer Crop Science in Union City, Tennessee.

