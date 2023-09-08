Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season, and I couldn’t be any happier about it.
It’s been a dreadful few months. I mean that in terms of the weather only. Everything else has been pretty grand.
Over the summer, I started my new full-time gig at the Mississippi Business Journal, ramped up my part-time work at the University of Southern Mississippi and got to spend a lot of quality time with friends and other loved ones.
I also spent the vast majority of the summer — 99%, probably — hiding indoors with the A/C blasting and a fan pointed directly at my face. The heat packs a punch I can’t tolerate, and I’m not sad at all to see it go.
When the fall junk starts crowding the shelves at Target and Starbucks launches its pumpkin spice concoction, I start doing my happy dance. From October through December, I’m as happy as a pig in mud. I love Halloween, Thanksgiving and especially Christmas.
Part of my love for this time of the year is weather-related, sure, but another biggie for me is how nice people seem to be during these three months. Folks tend to be more charitable and kind as Christmas approaches.
Some people say that phenomenon occurs because people celebrate the miracle of the Christmas season and reflect on the example Jesus left for all of us. That’s fine and dandy with me, but I think it happens because our bodies and brains finally stop boiling from the summer heat.
For just a few months, we can all relax and return to our kinder and gentler natures. That attitude shift lasts until January, which is when Mother Nature starts freezing us. We then get grouchy and snippy with each other again.
We may have a few weeks in spring where we see some nice weather and undergo a collective positive mood change, but we’re pretty much stuck in this vicious cycle of weird weather and general unpleasantry until October rolls around again.
Anyway, I’m planning to make the most out of the next three months. In fact, I’ve already started burning my pumpkin spice candles. I have a lot of stuff I want to do, like attend a Southern Miss home game, go to the mountains, decorate the house for each holiday and throw a couple of parties.
I’ll also spend the next few months planning my New Year’s resolution, which is something I commit to every year and usually fail at rather spectacularly. I figure a few months of proper planning will go a long way in helping me reach my goal, though.
So, if you see me doing my happy dance about the cooler weather and because of my general love for the season, don’t call the authorities. I’m just making the most out of life.