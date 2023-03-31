There’s no shortage of bragging points when it comes to Natchez, which enjoys a generous mix of history, hospitality, natural beauty and small town charm that brings in visitors, new residents and business investment.
But when the pandemic doldrums hit cities everywhere, Natchez leaders pulled together to come up with ideas to help the city start to rebound.
“We got a group of our key business people as well as elected officials and others to try to be proactive and stay ahead of the slowdown,” said Aimee Guido, project manager of Natchez Inc., the lead economic and community development agency for Natchez and Adams County.
Without knowing how long the shutdown was going to last, the leaders came up with the idea to offer financial incentives to entice remote workers move to their city, buy a house and keep working remotely. It is the first such incentive program offered in Mississippi.
“Our selling point was, instead of living in an 800-square-foot apartment, closed in for so many days, come to Natchez, buy a house and still work remotely,” Guido said.
Affordability was a key selling point for Natchez with a cost of living average that’s 85.5% of the national average and the average cost of a home is $128,000, according to social media posts by Natchez Inc.
In September 2020, the city approved the incentive program dubbed Shift South that would reward 30 eligible participants who were required to buy a house in Natchez with a $150,000 minimum value. In turn, the new resident would receive a maximum of $6,000, including up to $2,500 in relocation costs such as hiring a moving company and connecting utilities, plus $300 a month for one year.
“It is our hope that we can grow our community through this campaign and encourage those to join us in Natchez while earning a great living for themselves and their families,” Chandler Russ of Natchez Inc. said in announcing Shift South.
When Shift South was announced, the news went “super viral,” Guido said. Details of the incentives were picked up by Southern Living magazine, MSNBC and other media outlets.
“For the first two weeks, our phones rang off the hook and the emails were constant,” Guido said. “In 60 days, we had five applications.”
So far, Shift South has approved 21 applicants. If interest in the program continues and there are enough eligible applications, 30 more will be selected to receive the funding.
Guido said the new residents come from 19 states, as far as Washington state to Texas, Baton Rouge and Atlanta. The Natchez Inc. staff met with many of the applicants on their visits to check out their potential new hometown. Those who have moved to the city “are quickly becoming part of Natchez, enjoying our quality of life, the restaurants and music venues and getting involved in our churches. It’s nice to see even more new faces here,” Guido said.
The impact on the new visitors is evident in the local real estate market.
“When we started Shift South, we had roughly 700 houses on the market. Since then we have around 100 available,” she said. The impact on housing is also felt outside the city limits.
“We have had some remote workers who came here and decided to buy a house outside the city limits even though they would not be eligible for the incentive,” Guido said.
Natchez Inc. officials estimate that the city would see a return on their investment within a 12 to 18 months in property tax and sales tax generated by each remote worker.
For more information about Shift South, contact the Natchez Inc. office at info@natchezinc.com.
