Nathan Burrow is director at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith.
Burrow practices in the area of insurance litigation with an emphasis on premises liability, commercial trucking and workers' compensation claims. His areas of practices include construction, insurance defense and coverage, trucking and transportation, maritime and admiralty.
He excelled academically at the University of Mississippi School of Law, finishing in the top 10 of his class. He served as law clerk to Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Roper of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, Southern Division.
Burrow is an active member of the Harrison County Bar Association, Jackson County Bar Association, Mobile Bar Association, Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association and Russell-Blass-Walker Chapter of American Inns of Court. He has been selected as a Mid-South Lawyers Rising Star in civil litigation since 2014.
Growing up a long-suffering Saints and Ole Miss Rebels fan, it should come as no surprise that Burrow's favorite sport is something other than football. Burrow and his wife, Laura, have two children, Alice Kate and Landry. He and his family are members of First Presbyterian Church of Pascagoula.
