September is National Chicken Month, and it is the perfect time to celebrate the most-consumed meat in the U.S. and mark its status as an increasingly important export product.
U.S. chicken meat — with two-thirds of its supply raised by farmers in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas — is a top agriculture export for the nation, accounting for $4.4 billion in 2022.
The U.S. is the world’s second-largest exporter, with more than 145 countries importing U.S. frozen chicken leg quarters, legs and thighs last year.
While U.S. consumers prefer chicken breast meat, internationally dark meat is widely consumed and desired. Most U.S. chicken meat exports are often destined for low- and middle-income countries, which value safe, affordable, tasty, high-protein options. In these countries, consumers are searching for ways to improve their food and nutrition security during a time of rising food prices.
In 2022, 95% of U.S. broiler meat exports were destined for developing economies, with 14% of those shipments going to the least-developed countries.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service is dedicated to breaking down trade barriers, especially for high-demand products like chicken.
For example, comments made by the U.S. to the Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade persuaded Israel to withdraw a measure to impose maximum residue limits for dioxin and polychlorinated biphenyls on poultry and other products that would have limited U.S. exports.
The agency worked at the international level to eliminate this trade barrier that would have affected $36 million in U.S. exports to Israel.
Additionally, despite recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, U.S. chicken meat exports have largely held their ground, declining only 1% by volume in 2022 but rising 22% by value thanks to higher prices.
The impact of HPAI on exports in 2022 was a marked improvement from the devasting impact the outbreaks of HPAI had on trade in 2015.
Through diligent negotiations with trading partners, the Agriculture Department has retained and reopened markets constrained by HPAI-related restrictions.
In 2022, the Foreign Agricultural Service and other Agriculture Department agencies reaped the success of decades of engagement to open the market in Egypt to frozen poultry parts. Agencies negotiated certification requirements and worked with the industry to address cultural concerns.
The first shipments were valued at $800,000 and gave U.S. poultry exporters a foothold in Egypt’s more than $90 million market for imported poultry.
Every day, the Agriculture Department works to improve foreign market access for U.S. chicken meat, ensuring long-term market expansion. Looking toward the future, chicken meat exports from the U.S. are expected to increase by 3% in 2024 thanks to increased production.
Angola, Canada, China, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, the Philippines and Taiwan are among the top markets, and Agriculture Department officials said they are committed to working with the U.S. poultry industry to ensure continued success for America’s hardworking poultry producers.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.