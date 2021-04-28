Mississippi Public Broadcasting welcomes Anna M. Neel, a tenured communications professional, as the agency’s new chief operating officer.
As the COO, Neel will be responsible for implementing strategic initiatives that leverage the operating capabilities of MPB and maximize public satisfaction. She will work with stakeholders throughout Mississippi to ensure MPB continues to provide rich, educational content for a well-informed audience across multiple communication platforms. Partnering with management, Neel will develop business strategies while managing the agency’s marketing initiatives and repositioning the MPB brand.
“I am beyond grateful to have this opportunity,” Neel said. “MPB’s mission is Mississippi, and it strives daily to provide educational programming that enriches the lives of people across the state. At the end of the day, all anyone can hope to do is make an impact by improving the lives of others. This organization will help me achieve that goal, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues each and every day to do just that.”
Neel has held numerous positions in the communications industry during the last 20 years. Her career began at CNN in Atlanta before moving to the international non-profit, Habitat for Humanity International.
Neel relocated to Mississippi to collaborate with local and state leaders to make Mississippi whole after the 2010 BP Oil Spill, serving as the Public Affairs co-chair on the Natural Resource Damage Assessment.
Since her time in Mississippi, Neel has worked with numerous organizations, brands and elected officials on strategies related to state and national interest. A recognized thought leader, she will continue to work closely with state leaders and legislators to best position the state on the national stage, while helping to shape policy on matters that improve the lives of fellow Mississippians.
Neel has also been recognized as one of Mississippi’s Top 50 Leading Businesswomen, as well as Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40.
“I am thrilled to have Anna join MPB in this important role,” said MPB Executive Director Ronnie Agnew. “She brings a wealth of strategy and branding knowledge that will help the agency increase its audience and attract more members. Anna has a fantastic background that will help MPB accomplish its goals of telling Mississippi’s story across myriad platforms.”