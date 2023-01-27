Neil Henry is regional president of Citizens National Bank. He is responsible for the overall performance of the Meridian Region. He is responsible for 10 of the 27 branches across the state of Mississippi. He exceeded budget each of the last three years, assisted with the bank's growth from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion.
Henry earned a degree from Meridian Community College, Mississippi State University, The Owens School of Advance Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt University and the Graduate School of Banking.
His areas of expertise included commercial banking, consumer banking, investments, wealth management and mortgage.
He is a 2021 inductee of the Meridian Community College Hall of Fame, 2017 King of the Ball by the Junior Auxiliary for Community Service, 2016 Regional President, and founder of TopSoccer and Camp Hoops. He is a 2020 board member for the Lauderdale County Tourism, 2021 volunteer for the Mayor's Advisory Team, and deacon at First Baptist Church of Meridian.
He enjoys sports and coaching. The last 10 years, he has assisted in coaching his kids in their many sports. He loves his job and enjoys serving his community and want to continue to make Meridian and Lauderdale County the best it can be.
