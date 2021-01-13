Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Wes Nelson, PE, has joined the firm and will serve as the Alabama Construction Services Manager.
Based in the firm’s Birmingham office, Nelson has 19 years of experience and fills a newly created role aimed at helping coordinate and grow Neel-Schaffer’s construction inspection services.
“Wes brings many years of construction management experience, including managing the largest project in ALDOT history, the Central Business District (CBD) bridge replacement in downtown Birmingham,” said Lance Taylor, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s Alabama Operations Manager. “We are excited to have him on board and know he will be able to help grow our services across the state of Alabama.”
Nelson is a Registered Professional Engineer in Alabama. He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Auburn University.