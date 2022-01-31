Netlink Voice Acquires Ownership Interest in Phonesuite
Phonesuite and Phonesuite Direct will remain independent operations
(JACKSON, Miss., January 7, 2022) – Netlink Voice, LLC, a leading provider of unified communications and cloud technology solutions, announced today it has acquired all ownership interest in Phonesuite, the hospitality voice communication platform endorsed by all major North American hotel brands.
Phonesuite and its subsidiary, Phonesuite Direct, will remain independent operations. Already with a broad, nationwide reach and a strong name brand in the hospitality sector, the companies will now be supported by Netlink Voice’s rock-solid financial strength, stronger technology infrastructure and shorter development cycle.
“Our plan is to keep the best of Phonesuite in place, including its strong market presence, network of resellers and integrators, and hotel industry technologists who know and understand the voice and data needs within the hotel industry,” said Nilay Patel, the CEO and Chairman of Netlink Voice. “Important next-generation platform development will be accelerated by applying the Netlink Voice technology stack to the flagship Voiceware VoIP platform quicker and with a broader feature set than ever before. We are already developing our next-generation hospitality product.”
“The entire Phonesuite team – factory and Direct staff, resellers, channel partners and end users – will enjoy a big win from this important strategic move,” added Frank Melville, the co-founder of Phonesuite who will remain on as chief strategy officer. “We can now quickly add products and expand into adjacent markets that were previously out of reach for a company our size. More important, this deal ensures the legacy and future of Phonesuite as a stronger, better-equipped voice and overall hospitality communication-focused company.”
Like Melville, Patel grew up behind the front desk of a hotel and went on to start a successful telecom technology business. Netlink Voice had been a long-time Phonesuite reseller and is now poised to add its DNA to offer even better communications products for the lodging industry.
For more information on Phonesuite, visit phonesuite.com or call 800-245-9933. For more information on Phonesuite Direct, visit phonesuitedirect.com or call 877-75-SUITE.
About Netlink Voice
Netlink Voice is a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Cloud Technology Solutions. The company, based in Jackson, MS, offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including its flagship ConnectWare UC platform, custom private cloud infrastructure, and a national Internet, MPLS and SD-WAN backbone. Netlink Voice proudly supports over 3,000 sites across North America with its 24/7/365 U.S.-based client support and network operations team.
About Phonesuite and Phonesuite Direct
As a leading Hotel PBX system provider for over 25 years, Phonesuite remains 100% dedicated to the hotel industry. With our dedicated resellers and channel partners, our modern hotel communication solutions serve hotels with cloud PBX platforms and on-premise solutions that support both SIP phones and analog phones. Our owners aren’t just technologists, they are hoteliers as well. Phonesuite Direct brings all this directly to the national hotel ownership and management companies, resulting in preferred or approved vendor status with every major hotel chain. Phonesuite has invested in a new and improved NOC and Customer Support Center for Phonesuite Direct, located in the Dallas, Texas area; maintains an operations center in St. Louis, Missouri; and for 33 years has operated from corporate headquarters in the Denver, Colorado area.